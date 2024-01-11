OpenAI opens GPT store for customised chatbots, UK government plans porn review

OpenAI on Wednesday launched its GPT Store, a marketplace where paid ChatGPT users can buy and sell specialized chatbot agents based on the company’s language models. The company, whose wildly popular product ChatGPT helped kickstart the boom in AI, already offers customized bots through its paid ChatGPT Plus service. The new store will allow users to offer and monetize a broader range of tools. Through the new models, chatbot agents could be developed with their own personalities or themes, including models for salary negotiating, creating lesson plans and developing recipes. The Guardian

The public, adult performers and law enforcement are being invited to answer a questionnaire on the impact of pornography. It will be used in a review of the industry that will make recommendations to government. Questions will include the effect of porn on relationships, mental health and attitudes towards women and girls. But a trade association for the adult industry has said it seemed a “pretext for greater censorship”. The review will also look at how AI and virtual reality are changing how pornography is made and consumed. There is concern about the ability of AI to generate child abuse images, and non-consensual pornographic images. BBC

Instagram and Facebook will hide content about suicide, self-harm and eating disorders from children, says the social media platforms’ owner Meta. Under the new rules, users aged under 18 will not be able to see this type of content on their feeds, even if it is shared by someone they follow. Users must be at least 13 to sign up for Instagram or Facebook. The platforms will instead share resources from mental health charities when someone posts about their struggles with self-harm or eating disorders. Sky News

Mercedes has announced a new “interactive musical experience” for its cars, which will link the sounds coming from your stereo to how fast you are driving. Nudge against the speed limit and you will be treated to chirruping techno. Slap on the wipers and something slow and soothing will strike up. Under what circumstances your motor will play Ed Sheeran is unclear, but it will probably involve potholes. It sounds like the wackiest idea since someone invented a $300 face mask that played music and lit up at night. That is no coincidence, as both technologies flow from the brain of serial tech entrepreneur William James Adams Jr., aka will.i.am. Telegraph



Amazon announced a Matter to Fire TV integration at CES 2024, allowing users to cast content wirelessly on their Fire TV devices. At CES 2024, Amazon announced that they are joining the Matter Open casting standard. This new smart home standard promises to make connecting and controlling devices from different brands. Unlike Google Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay, the Matter Open casting is not limited to specific devices. This has just been launched for the Prime Video app and will soon be available on Amazon’s hardware devices. Dexerto

CES 2024 is in full swing and, as expected, we’ve seen an influx of impressive new TVs appear. And while our TV/AV editor Tom Parsons has been u nabashed with his praise of TCL’s latest giant 115-inch QM891G mini LED, for me the standout announcements came from LG and Samsung which both revealed new “transparent” TV display technologies. In Samsung’s case, this was a proof of concept, see-through micro LED TV which is in no way designed for home use. But in LG’s case, the see-through OLED T is, according to all the company reps we asked at CES 2024, going to be a commercial product people can actually buy. What HiFi

