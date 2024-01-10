CES 2024: Samsung AI fridge recommends recipes, Asus to launch smart glasses

The Consumer Electrics Show (CES) is one of the biggest tech events in the world and the 2024 event has certainly thrown up some interesting products and concepts already…

Held in Las Vegas, the first CES happened in 1967, and over the years thousands of products have been unveiled at the show – including satellite radio, Microsoft Xbox and 3D printers. This year, CES 2024 – which focuses extensively on AI as you might expect – runs from 9-12 January.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) isn’t just focused on consumer electronics either. Increasingly, it’s a showcase of cutting-edge automotive technology, and BMW used the Las Vegas event to demonstrate some of its latest digital tech. One headline innovation it was promoting was augmented reality via glasses.

The BMW augmented reality (AR) headset comprised a pair of XReal Air 2 glasses from the AR manufacturer of the same name. The glasses (which can be modified to include prescription lenses) work in a similar way to the kind of head-up display that you’d get in a high-spec BMW, with images projected from the top of the glasses frame on to 45-degree glass behind the lenses that overlays the images on to the car’s surroundings. AutoExpress



Ever been told off by members of your family for opening fresh food when there’s something in the fridge that needs eating before its best-before date? Well, South Korean manufacturer Samsung has revealed a new fridge that it says uses AI technology that can help. The company says the fridge is able to accurately recognise up to 33 different foods and owners can manually enter best-before dates so that the fridge can track and notify you of ingredients to use first. It can also connect with a food app, displaying potential meals you can make from the contents inside the fridge on the appliance’s video screen. BBC

Asus has screens aplenty at this year’s CES, including one for your face. The AirVision M1 is a pair of glasses housing a wearable display, which shows content from a connected phone or computer. The glasses include a 1080p Micro OLED display with a 57-degree vertical perspective field of view, making it a sizable screen in front of your eyeballs. The AirVision M1 might sound familiar, but it adds a couple of interesting new features: a touchpad embedded on the left temple so you can make adjustments to the display. You can also pin the virtual screen in a specific location. The Verge Kia will expand into the world of vans in 2025, launching the PV5 as a rival to the Ford Transit Custom and Volkswagen Transporter. Based on an adapted version of the E-GMP architecture, which underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, it’s highly configurable. Kia displayed MPV, high-roof and pick-up variants of the PV5. A larger PV7 is also on the cards, but the other two delivery vehicles previewed at CES – the PV1 and PV3 – aren’t yet planned for production. Autocar And finally… Apple may be too cool to attend CES, but it has just announced its long-awaited Vision Pro headset will go on sale on 2 February in the United States. US customers have been given the option to pre-order the $3,499 (£2,749) mixed-reality device from mid-January, though no date has been set for a UK launch. It is the first major new product to be released by the firm since the Apple Watch launched in 2015. After years of rumours during development, the company revealed the headset in June 2023. But there have been issues since then. According to the Financial Times, Apple has more than halved its production forecasts, dropping from an estimated one million units to 400,000 in 2024. BBC

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...