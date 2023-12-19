TikTok gives special status to celebs, Chinese EV boasts range of 650 miles



TikTok has given special status to certain high-profile accounts, with moderators in Europe encouraged to be more lenient with content posted by people including Russell Brand, according to internal messages seen by the Guardian. The demand to be less stringent has also been underlined in meetings with moderators, the Guardian has been told. Documents suggest that staff at the viral video app have created a hierarchy of users, with certain individuals or groups assigned internal tags that allow them more leeway. The Guardian

Apple has been forced to suspend sales of its smartwatch in the US as it faces a looming import ban. The tech company will stop selling its two most recent models, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, from this Thursday. It comes after healthcare technology company Masimo won a patent dispute over the gadget’s blood oxygen sensor at the US International Trade Commission (ITC). The ruling means that imports of the device will be blocked from Christmas Day unless Joe Biden vetoes the ITC decision. Telegraph

Ofcom today publishes its Connected Nations report, which details the availability of broadband and mobile services in the UK, including the rollout of full-fibre and 5G. Full-fibre broadband is available to more than 17 million homes across the UK, which equates to 57% of homes and is an increase on last year’s 42%. For the first time, full-fibre broadband is available to over half of homes in all four of the UK nations. Northern Ireland leads the way, with over nine in 10 homes (91%) able to get full fibre. Tech Digest

Several statements from a source about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. 👇 ✅️ The camera processing is more realistic than the S23 Ultra (although this might change in the final software), and Samsung controls the sharpening & saturation more properly.

✅️ It’s basically all about AI as… https://t.co/m97quhjiP9 — Alvin (@sondesix) December 17, 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S vs iPhone war goes all the way back to the dawn of the smartphone era and it looks set to continue in 2024. This year there’ll be a new battleground. As phone designs change less as the years goes on, manufacturers are now resorting to the metal used in the chassis to distinguish their top models. While one of the iPhone 15 Pro‘s key upgrades was a strong titanium metal built, Samsung looks set to follow suit with its top phone for 2024 – The Galaxy S24 Ultra. Trusted Reviews

An EV from Chinese manufacturer Nio will soon go on sale with a “semi-solid state” 150kWh battery (140kWh usable) that’s the largest in any passenger car, Car News China reported. To show much range that will deliver, Nio CEO William Li drove a prototype version of the ET7 1,044km (650 miles) in 14 hours, a distance surpassing many gas-powered vehicles. The test was run in relatively cool temperatures (between 28 – 54 F) and livestreamed. Engadget

UK phone companies have paused making vulnerable customers switch to digital landlines following “serious incidents” where telecare devices stopped working. Nearly two million people are thought to use such equipment, which can be used to summon help in an emergency. Digital landlines can fail in some circumstances, such as a power cut. Phone providers have signed up to a charter under which people can only be moved from an analogue to a digital line if there is no impact on telecare. BBC