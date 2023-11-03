Top 10 Christmas Party Icks revealed – drunk colleagues top list

The survey showed that:

Over one in ten Brits revealed that they don’t enjoy attending their Christmas party but feel they have to or that they’re obliged.

60% of us find overly drunk colleagues to be our number one ick .

Over one in five Brits find the creepy colleague lurking at the bar trying to buy you a drink as one of the biggest icks at the Christmas party.

69% of respondents think that Christmas parties are more expensive to attend since the cost of living crisis.

37% of money-saving Brits shared that they only plan on spending between £20 – £50 this year.

According to the survey, London is one of the biggest spenders when it comes to splashing out on the Christmas party. 50% of those who shared that they were planning on spending £250 – £300 were based in London.

It quizzed respondents to see first and foremost if they’ll be attending this year’s Christmas party at their workplace. A non-surprising 63% of respondents shared ‘Yes, I will be attending’ compared to 17% who shared ‘No, I will not be attending’ and 20% who are yet to decide.

It followed up by asking respondents if they actually like attending their work Christmas party. An admirable 81% of respondents shared that they like attending – it’s fun and they enjoy it. Only a small 7% shared that they don’t enjoy it and won’t be going, whereas over one in ten revealed that they don’t enjoy attending but feel they have to or that they’re obliged.

Top 10 Christmas Party Icks as Ranked by Brits

Instaprint asked respondents to select their biggest Christmas party icks.

Overly drunk colleagues

Coming in the top spot with 60% of votes, it seems that although we all like a drink ourselves, over half of us don’t enjoy sharing our company with other overly drunk colleagues. Team building activities

Next on the list of biggest Christmas party icks are team-building activities. It seems that Brits prefer to let their hair down instead of attending what feels more like a team-building event with 34% voting for this unwanted addition. Someone unwanted trying to buy you a drink

Coming in at number 3 with 22% of votes is someone unwanted trying to buy you a drink. Over one in five of us finds the creepy colleague lurking at the bar as one of our biggest icks at the Christmas party. Cheesy DJ and music

Ranking at number 4 with 21% of votes was a cheesy DJ and music. It seems that Brits are after a more tailored musical offering rather than hearing Mr Brightside or Wonderwall several times a night. Inappropriate outfits

Charting halfway is inappropriate outfits. With 21% of Brits believing that there has to be a level of professionalism even at the annual Christmas Party. Bare feet on the dance floor at the end of the night

At number 6 is bare feet! Hurting high heels are a recurring problem at Christmas parties, but it seems that 21% of Brits get the ick from bare feet gracing the presence of the dancefloor. Party games

Number 7 of Brit’s biggest Christmas party icks are party games. 20% of respondents shared that participating in party games is not on their list of things to do at their Christmas party. Only the One free drink token

Enjoy a drink, 20% of Brits share that a one free drink token was one of their icks. It seems employees would rather be given plenty of tokens to spend or access to a free bar. Public displays of affection

Also garnering 20% of votes is public displays of affection. Whether that’s between existing couples or Christmas party romances, Brits are truly given the ick by PDAs. Karaoke

Last but not least is karaoke. With 18% of votes, it looks like karaoke is an acquired taste and not the preferred entrainment option for this year’s Christmas party.

