AI agreement reached, Apple faces lawsuit over ‘throttled phones’ claim

World leaders have a “responsibility” to address the dangers of artificial intelligence, Rishi Sunak has told the UK’s first AI safety summit. The prime minister said AI offered “transformative” change but that it also brought the potential for social harms like bias and disinformation. Some 28 countries are at the summit, alongside tech bosses and academics. On Wednesday delegates agreed a joint statement calling for global cooperation to tackle the risks of AI. The Bletchley Declaration – named after Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire, where the summit is being held – was signed by all the countries attending the summit. BBC

Fears are mounting that AI could wipe out the livelihoods of millions of Britons, as the Government’s AI safety summit enters its second day…Among the most immediate concerns shared by the British public is that artificial intelligence will begin to replace humans in the workplace, costing thousands their jobs. Roughly half of British workers believe AI will impact their jobs in some way in the next five years, according to a study by PwC. Just last month, BT announced it would cut 55,000 jobs, and replace a fifth of its workers with AI. Telegraph



Unveiled at an exclusive VIP event at the Lotus London brand store by 11-time track cycling world champion Sir Chris Hoy, the Type 136 is a super sleek and lightweight electric bike with a hefty price tag. Available initially in a limited edition version for £20,000, the Type 136 (pictured above) will be showcased at Rouleur LIVE in London from 2-4 November 2023. The all-new bike harnesses design and engineering excellence from more than 30 years of road and track cycling success, while incorporating cutting-edge technology from the present day, claims Lotus. Tech Digest

Apple is facing a lawsuit that could see British iPhone owners receive compensation over allegedly defective batteries. The case, brought by consumer champion Justin Gutmann, was given the go-ahead by a UK court on Wednesday. Mr Gutmann claims the tech giant deceived up to 25 million customers by “throttling” their devices without their knowledge. It did so via software updates that diminished the performance of older handsets over time, the lawsuit claims. The models allegedly affected include the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, and 7 Plus. Sky News

You may recall the new Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid wasn’t originally destined for these shores. Well, Toyota UK has had a change of heart, deciding to offer the fastest, funkiest, and most desirable Prius in the UK after all to do battle with the best hybrid cars. By pushing the peak of the roof towards the rear of the car and lowering it significantly, a far more athletic shape has been created. Large 19-inch wheels and a stretched wheelbase complete the look, distancing it from the Uber fodder we’re familiar with. CarMagazine

Nothing announced today on its community blog that OS 2.0.4 is finally rolling out today for Phone (2), exactly two weeks after the same update rolled out to Phone (1) users. Just like with the the Phone (1) rollout, this update adds a couple of new features as well as address several bugs and needed improvements. The update adds the same new home screen photo widget and app drawer to hide and group unwanted apps that is currently present in the Nothing OS 2.5 Android 14 Open Beta and 2.0.4 on Phone (1). Additionally, it includes the latest Android Security Patch, which rolled out earlier this month. PhoneArena

