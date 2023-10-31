Apple unveils ‘scary fast’ Macbooks, iMac with M3 chips, Twitter value falls to $19 billion

Apple announced the new M3 chips at its “Scary fast” event and unveiled new MacBooks powered by the new Apple silicon. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant also introduced the 24″ iMac with the new M3 chip at the helm, more memory, and ray tracing. The M3 iMac’s design is similar to the previous generation iMac powered by the M1 chip, but the new M3 chip makes it up to 2x faster than the M1 iMac, up to 2.5x quicker than Intel-based 27″ iMac, and up to 4x faster than Intel-based 21.5″ iMac.

Elon Musk and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are to do a live interview together on Thursday evening. The tech billionaire is expected to attend the global summit on artificial intelligence ahead of this meeting. The summit, at Bletchley Park, hopes to bring together AI experts and global leaders to discuss the potential risks of artificial intelligence. US Vice-President Kamala Harris and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to attend. The BBC also understands Open AI’s Sam Altman and Meta’s Nick Clegg will join the gathering – as well as a host of other tech leaders. BBC

Threads Software Limited demanded Meta stop using the Threads name in the UK, saying it has owned the trademark in Britain since 2012. Threads Ltd. told Meta in a letter dated Oct. 30 that it is giving the company 30 days to discontinue using the Threads name, saying if Meta doesn’t comply, it will seek an injunction from the English Courts. Threads Ltd. is an intelligent message hub that stores a company’s emails, tweets, and phone call information in a cloud database, and was created with AI in mind, the company said in a press release. Gizmodo

Elon Musk has told Twitter staff that the social media company’s value has fallen to $19bn (£15.6bn), marking a significant reduction from the $44bn he paid for the business last year. The new figure emerged in an internal memo that laid out plans to award employees equity in the business at $45 per share, as first reported by Fortune. This figure is significantly lower than the $54.20 a share deal that Mr Musk agreed to in October 2022 and comes after a turbulent 12 months for Twitter, which has since rebranded as X. Telegraph



We were shocked when Toyota said the latest Prius would not be coming to the UK, but in a surprising turn of events it’s been announced that the new car will arrive here after all. Pricing and specifications haven’t been revealed yet. Unveiled in November 2022, the fifth-generation Prius has been available in other markets around the world since the spring. Now, a Toyota spokesman has told Auto Express: “I can confirm that the car is now coming to the UK”. Autoexpress

The White House has stolen a march on Rishi Sunak’s AI safety summit by unveiling sweeping regulations aimed at protecting workers and citizens from threats posed by the technology. US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order aiming to guide the development of the tech, requiring firms working on potentially dangerous models to share safety data with the government before their release. It also aims to protect workers’ rights to address concerns that artificial intelligence will lead to redundancies, and ensure models are not trained in a way that exacerbates existing societal biases. Sky News

