Elon Musk says AI will ‘end work’, NASA launches free streaming service



Tech billionaire Elon Musk has predicted that artificial intelligence will eventually mean that no one will have to work. He was speaking to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during an unusual “in conversation” event at the end of this week’s summit on AI. The 50-minute interview included a prediction by Mr Musk that the tech will make paid work redundant. He also warned of humanoid robots that “can chase you anywhere”. The pair talked about how London was a leading hub for the AI industry and how the technology could transform learning. BBC

Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty of defrauding customers of his cryptocurrency exchange out of billions of dollars. The 31-year-old could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after stealing money from clients of FTX. A Manhattan jury convicted him on all seven counts after a month-long trial. FTX collapsed last November, shocking financial markets and wiping out the crypto tycoon’s estimated $26bn (£21bn) fortune. Sky News

NASA has announced a new streaming service called NASA+ that’s set to hit most major platforms next week. It’ll be completely free, with no subscription requirements, and you won’t be forced to sit through ads. NASA+ will be available starting November 8. The space agency previously teased the release of its upcoming streaming service over the summer as it more broadly revamped its digital presence. At the time, it said NASA+ would be available on the NASA iOS and Android apps, and streaming players including Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV. You’ll also be able to watch it on the web. Engadget

We launch more than rockets. This month, we launch our new streaming service, NASA+. https://t.co/McWnWOKXSu No subscription req.

No ads. No cost. Family friendly!

Emmy-winning live shows

Original series

On most major platforms pic.twitter.com/5ffjptumUJ — NASA (@NASA) November 1, 2023

Polestar has announced two strategic partnerships in the UK, with Ohme as home charging partner and also with green energy provider, Octopus Energy. The three-way partnership will, Polestar claims, enable its customers in the UK to charge more cheaply on the road together with the option to reduce carbon footprint through renewable energy provision for home charging. The long-term partnership offers both retail and fleet customers purchasing a new or pre-owned car, a preferential price starting at £925 for an Ohme charger with standard installation. Tech Digest



More than 30 million homes in Europe could meet all their energy needs using rooftop solar panels alone, according to a new study. Researchers from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany found that more than 50 per cent of Europe’s 41 million freestanding homes could have been self-sufficient in 2020 using just solar and batteries, with this figure expected to rise to 75 per cent by 2050. Advances with solar technology mean that it will also make it economically viable for a portion of these freestanding single-family homes to abandon the electrical grid altogether. Independent

Sony is locking down the specs for the PS5 Pro, as detailed technical information is leaked, that suggests the new console is imminent. Everything about the recently announced PS5 Slim was leaked out months beforehand, so it’s not going to be any surprise when Sony finally admits it’s also planning a PS5 Pro. Its features are more complicated though and there’s been some confusion over the exact specs, likely because Sony keep tweaking them. Metro

The ride-share companies Uber and Lyft have agreed to a historic settlement totaling $328m after being accused of withholding wages and benefits, such as mandatory paid sick leave, from drivers. The news, announced by the New York state attorney general’s office, comes after a multi-year investigation following a complaint filed by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) union, alleging the companies were committing wage theft and passing on taxes and fees to drivers rather than passengers. The Guardian

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...