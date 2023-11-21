Musk sues Media Matters watchdog, OXCUU turns CO2 into aviation fuel



Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has sued the watchdog group Media Matters alleging it manufactured a report to show advertisers’ posts alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist content. Major US companies including Disney, Warner Bros and Sky News’ parent company Comcast pulled advertising from X over concerns about their ads showing up next to hate speech on the site, while Musk has inflamed tensions with his own posts endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Sky News

The last Friday in November is one of the busiest days in the retail calendar and typically marks the start of Christmas shopping season. But despite the popularity of “Black Friday”, canny retailers have been accused of faking or exaggerating price drops on the vast majority of the most popular presents. More than 99pc of the 240 most popular items on sale could be found cheaper or at the same price on other days of the year, research from price comparison website PriceSpy found. Telegraph

Swedish battery and storage specialist Northvolt has developed a sodium-ion battery it claims to be a “cost-effective’’ alternative in energy storage to lithium-ion or other technologies. The cell has been validated for an energy density of over 160 watt-hours per kilogram at the company’s R&D centre Northvolt Labs in the Swedish city of Västerås. “The world has put high hopes on sodium-ion, and I’m very pleased to say that we’ve developed a technology that will enable its widespread deployment to accelerate the energy transition,” Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson said. Recharge

OXCCU has won part of a £2.8 million grant to demonstrate the world’s first direct carbon dioxide (CO2) hydrogenation process – turning CO2 directly into aviation fuel range hydrocarbons, also known as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The project presents a novel approach to SAF production, directly converting CO2 and hydrogen (H2) to hydrocarbons – essentially creating jet fuel from thin air. Tech Digest

We’re just two weeks away from there being another high-end, high-profile phone, as the OnePlus 12 is being unveiled on December 4. This date – spotted by Phone Arena – was posted to Weibo by Li Jie Louis (the president of OnePlus China). And the event kicks off at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am GMT / 10pm AEDT. However, as you might have guessed from the source of the announcement, this initial launch will be in China, and likely just for China. Tech Radar Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches are finally getting their first security update. The watches started shipping in August with the new One UI Watch 5 update and the June 2023 security patch preloaded. And they have kept running on the same security patch ever since…We can confirm that the update is rolling out in Europe, but it looks like only the Bluetooth models are getting the new firmware for now. The changelog mentions only security improvements, so Galaxy Watch 6 users shouldn’t expect any new features from this release. Sammobile The British Library has confirmed that a cyber attack in October has led to a leak of employee data. The attack, which took place on 31 October, has also resulted in the library’s website being down for almost a month. The Rhysida ransomware group claim to be behind the attack, and say they will auction off the stolen data. The cyber gang say the price for data, that includes passport scans, has been set at 20 Bitcoin (£596,459). BBC

