7 tips to protect your car from bad weather



Bad weather could leave motorists out of pocket if they fail to protect their cars from the elements. Below are seven tips for looking after your car this winter….

Drivers are legally responsible for the condition of their cars and must ensure they are roadworthy at all times.

Even with an up-to-date MOT certificate, the driver needs to make sure the car is safe to drive or risk being fined up to £2,500, banned from driving or given 3 penalty points for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Motoring insurance experts at Quotezone.co.uk are urging Britons to protect their cars from sustaining expensive damage this winter – this means regular maintenance is needed to keep the vehicle fuel-efficient, safe to drive, less polluting and not a danger to people inside or outside the car.

Cold, damp conditions can disrupt fuel systems, starter motors and batteries which can have an impact on driving ability. Other bad weather hazards include damage to paintwork, windshields and wheel arches which can be costly to fix.

There are easy and cost-effective steps drivers can take to protect their vehicles, from checking car batteries and tyre pressure to filling up fluids.

Says Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk:

“British motorists expect damp and wet weather during autumn and winter but with conditions becoming increasingly unpredictable, protecting your vehicle is essential.

“Although driving through bad weather conditions isn’t advised, it is often necessary. That’s why we want to warn drivers about the dangers and the preparations they can do in advance to avoid damage and steer clear of hefty fines and penalty points.”



Here are Quotezone.co.uk’s tips for looking after essential car parts:

Car batteries

Battery maintenance is essential in the colder months. Chilly temperatures affect the process that produces and stores electricity inside the battery. This slows it down and reduces its ability to hold a charge.

Tyre pressure

Tyre pressure can fluctuate as a response to extreme temperatures. In colder months, tyre pressure can decrease at rest and increase when the car is moving. Pay attention to tyre pressure lights and address any issues as soon as possible.

Windscreen wipers

Driving through heavy rainfall, hail and snow rely on properly functioning windscreen wipers. Make sure your wipers are working at an optimum level before getting stuck on the roads in bad conditions. If you notice any cracks or damage, replace them.

Brakes

Slippery roads are a huge concern for road safety during the colder months. Check your brakes before heading out in wet conditions. If your brakes feel heavier or you feel as though your car is harder to stop, your brakes are deteriorating. If left unattended, these issues could lead to serious collisions on the roads.

Windscreen protection

Driving through turbulent conditions such as hail can do serious damage to your car. Hailstones can cause dents or cracks, before heading out in bad weather conditions, make sure to have any outstanding cracks fixed by a professional.

Grit on the roads

To melt ice and snow in colder months, the roads are often treated with salt/grit. The salt can stick to your car, in the undercarriage, the wheel arches and the brakes, which can cause them to erode overtime. Wash your car frequently to avoid costly damage to paintwork and essential metal components.

Fluids

Your car’s fluids will become more viscous and thicken in the cold weather. This will affect your oil, antifreeze, transmission fluid and more. You can avoid damage to these essential liquids by changing your fluids before the temperatures plummet, ensuring they are at the correct level.

