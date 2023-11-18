How to get Glastonbury 2024 tickets and not get scammed



The stage is set. After a two-week delay, Brits will finally have the chance to bag their tickets for Glastonbury tomorrow (Sunday, November 19th) at 9am.

However, with the battle to buy tickets set to be fiercer than ever, music fans will need to be on the ball for a chance of getting a spot at the festival.

To help get ahead of the rush, Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, has some tips on how to give yourself the best chance of a place at the Pyramid Stage.

The registration game

Demand for the UK’s most popular music festival is huge and you must have already registered on the official site to be able to buy tickets.

Some older profiles were deleted last month, which led to the delay in tickets going on sale. Even if you’ve been before, it’s worth checking that your registration is still valid, as you don’t want to fall at the first hurdle.

Support act

Before the tickets go live, make sure you have bookmarked the link to the See Tickets Glastonbury site, where they will be sold exclusively.

Back that up by setting an alarm a few minutes in advance of the tickets going live. Make sure you’re ready to click in that final minute before the sale begins. There are a limited number of people allowed onto the booking site at any given time and you will be placed into a queue which refreshes automatically every 20 seconds.

Just the ticket/s

If you’re planning to head to Somerset with a group of friends, remember that you can only book a maximum of six tickets and that everyone in your party must be registered in advance. It’s worth setting up a group chat on a messenger app, so you can all try together and let everyone know if anyone’s successful.

While the general admission tickets cost £355 each at this stage, you will only need to pay a deposit of £75 per person, plus the extra fare if travelling by coach.

Broadband on the run

Alongside having your registration ready and being able to pay, the key to beating the Glastonbury ticket rush is a reliable internet connection.

In the countdown to showtime, give yourself the best chance of avoiding any broadband blues by moving close to your router or – if you have one – connecting directly to it with an Ethernet cable if you’re using a laptop. Make sure your router itself is free from obstructions that could weaken your Wi-Fi signal.

Disconnect any unnecessary devices that could be jostling for bandwidth, and ask other members of your household to turn off Wi-Fi on their devices. If you feel you’re not getting a good connection, try running a speed test in the morning to test it.

And, just in case your broadband fails to perform on the big day, keep your mobile nearby – and in an area with a good 4G or 5G signal – as backup.

Not a refreshing change

It’s always tempting to hit the refresh button on your browser if it feels like you’re not moving forward in a virtual queue or your order isn’t processing, but this risks you losing your place and being left out in the cold.

Stay patient and remember that there will be some people ahead of you who will end up not completing their purchase due to registration, payment or connection issues. Even if it seems as though the event may be sold out, it’s worth persevering until you get an official message.

Try to stay on the same tab on your browser, too. Changing to a different one may cause your broadband to struggle and having multiple tabs open on the site could lead to you being seen as a bot.

A stage set for scams

Unfortunately, events in great demand can present great opportunities for criminals, so it pays to be alert to any Glastonbury-related scams.

If you’ve missed out on tickets, it’s tempting to try to buy elsewhere, but outside the official vendor you’re likely to be dealing with fakes – or potentially bogus sites set up to try and steal your bank details. Social media can be a hotbed for scam artists, claiming they have bought tickets that they are open to selling. Rather than risk losing hundreds of pounds, it’s better to lick your wounds and watch it on TV.

Says Lisa Webb, Which? Consumer Law Expert: “Music fans around the world will be hoping to get their hands on Glastonbury tickets this weekend. However, it’s really important that people are wary as fraudsters will often falsely claim they have tickets to sell, before disappearing once you’ve transferred the money – and these scams can be incredibly convincing. “If you or a loved one do fall victim to a scam then contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud or Police Scotland. “Most victims tricked by a sophisticated scam should be able to get their money back if their bank is signed up to the scams reimbursement code – and this protection is due to be extended to all payment providers next year. Victims may need to take their case to the Financial Ombudsman Service if their bank initially rejects their claim.”

