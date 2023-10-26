AI could increase cyber attack risk, new features added for Apple Watch



Artificial intelligence could increase the risk of cyber-attacks and erode trust in online content by 2025, a UK government report warns. The tech could even help plan biological or chemical attacks by terrorists, it says. But some experts have questioned whether the tech will evolve as predicted. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to highlight opportunities and threats posed by the technology on Thursday. BBC

Apple TV+ is introducing a second price rise in 12 months, as the cost of the streaming service heads up to £8.99 a month. A year ago, the price for Apple TV+ was £4.99 a month, then it went up to £6.99, which is the fee that’s been asked for across most of 2023. However, that’s now going up to £8.99 a month. The Apple TV+ website in the UK has now been updated with the new pricing, which you can see here. Filmstories

Mercedes-Benz has said the electric car market is “brutal” for carmakers as heavy competition forces them to cut prices. Sales of electric cars are soaring in Europe and China, with the US further behind, but the rush of new launches is putting pressure on European manufacturers in particular, who are struggling to compete with cheap models coming from China. Harald Wilhelm, the chief financial officer of Mercedes-Benz, said the electric car industry was “a pretty brutal space”. The Guardian

Apple just rolled out the first major update to the latest cohort of its wearables, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, in the form of the watchOS 10.1 update. The latest free software update introduces bug fixes and improvements and, most importantly, finally enables the Double Tap feature on compatible Apple Watches. With the new Double Tap gesture, you can control your watch using just one hand and without touching the display. T3.com

A satellite internet company funded by the US tech billionaire Peter Thiel is planning to take on Elon Musk’s Starlink by launching services in the UK. Rivada Space Networks has applied for a network licence in the UK that would allow it to deliver internet from a constellation of 300 satellites from 2026. The German company is a subsidiary of US-based Rivada Networks, which is funded by Mr Thiel, the PayPal billionaire and first outside investor in Facebook. Telegraph

Google is starting to roll out its new “About this image” tool, which aims to provide essential background information and context about images in Google Search. The feature was first announced at Google’s I/O developer conference in May, and now it’s rolling out to English users globally. You can access the feature from the three-dot menu that appears in Search and Google Images results. The Verge

Spotify have announced that less popular tracks won’t earn any royalties whatsoever, despite the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profits and subscriber gains. The Swedish streaming service gained an extra 6million paying subscribers from June to September, bringing its total to 226million. Despite these gains, however, Billboard reports that Spotify is restructuring its royalty system and plans to de-monetize tracks that had previously received 0.5% of Spotify’s royalty pool. NME

Elon Musk has been accused of acting like “a little baby” and being “almost in tears” during an earnings call in which the billionaire struck a pessimistic tone about the economy. The Tesla CEO’s behaviour on the third-quarter earnings call was slammed as “terrible” by financial analyst Kevin Paffrath and the electric automaker’s stock price dropped 15 per cent in the two days following it. Independent

