Musk claims consensus on AI regulation, goodbye ‘Yours Sincerely’



Tesla CEO Elon Musk says there was “overwhelming consensus” for regulation on artificial intelligence after tech heavyweights gathered in Washington to discuss AI. Tech bosses attending the meeting included Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google boss Sundar Pichai. Microsoft’s former CEO Bill Gates and Microsoft’s current CEO Satya Nadella were also in attendance. The Wednesday meeting with US lawmakers was held behind closed doors. The forum was convened by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and included tech leaders as well as civil rights advocates. BBC

A Tesla Model 3 has caught fire near Goulburn on the same night that a discarded battery from an MG electric SUV caught fire and destroyed five vehicles parked in a lot at Sydney Airport. The fire in the Model 3 occurred after debris from a truck struck its battery – and is believed to be the first EV fire in Australia caused by road debris. The Model 3 fire occurred on the same night as a widely reported fire at Sydney Airport, where a battery pack taken out of a MG ZS EV and stored on the ground nearby caught fire and destroyed five vehicles, including the MG. The Driven

Billionaire Elon Musk has refused to answer Sky News questions about claims he foiled a Ukrainian attack on Russian warships. The businessman behind SpaceX and X, formerly known as Twitter, has been accused of enabling Vladimir Putin by withholding the use of his satellite network. Ukrainian military forces planned to use the Starlink satellites for a drone attack on a Russian naval base last September, but Musk wouldn’t allow it. Ukraine has relied heavily on the Starlink network, owned by the billionaire, since Russia’s 2022 invasion. Sky News



Apple’s Wonderlust event may go down in history, but not for good reasons. That’s because, despite the fact we saw four new iPhones and two new Apple Watches, it’s probably the most underwhelming Apple launch in recent memory. Could the behemoth that is Apple actually be struggling to innovate? Yes, the iPhone15 is quite the upgrade from the iPhone 14 with new features like a 48MP primary camera, Dynamic Island tech and an A16 Bionic chipset. But none of these are technically new – they were all features of the iPhone 14 Pro last year. Trusted Reviews

Offices have become much less formal environments since the coronavirus pandemic — causal workwear and less rigid working hours are now commonplace. And there is another area of work that is becoming less traditional: language. New research from Barclays LifeSkills found that 70% of Brits noticed language changes at work over the last five years, while 73% said they now communicated less formally. ‘Yours truly’, ‘yours sincerely’, and ‘to whom it may concern’ were the three phrases most likely to disappear from the workplace within the next decade, according to the report. CNBC

Amazon is introducing a new charge for Prime members with the change taking effect from next week, on September 18. It means Amazon Prime customers ordering products via same-day delivery will need to pay a £1.99 fee if their order is less than £20. This is on top of the cost of their Amazon Prime membership. The same-day delivery will not trigger the new charge if the order costs more than £20. GB News