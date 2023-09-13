Apple reveals new iPhone 15 line-up with prices starting from £799



Last night Apple revealed the latest addition to its iPhone line-up – the iPhone 15 – with prices starting at £100 less than last year’s models.

The new iPhone features a significant redesign to its screen, replacing the “notch” at the top of the phone with the “dynamic island” used on its current Pro models. The phone will come in five new colours: pink, yellow, green, blue and black.

The main stats are the same: a 6.1 inch screen or 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Plus. However, there are some important changes. This includes a better 48 megapixel sensor camera on the back which means you can take 2x zoom photos as if you are using a high-quality optical zoom.

Apple has introduced some new manufacturing techniques meaning the glass panel around the camera lenses matches the rest of the phone. It also showed off the eco-credits of its iPhone 15, which features a partly recycled case and fully re-used cobalt.

The iPhone 15 comes with a new charging port, replacing Apple’s old Lightning cable with USB-C. The price of the iPhone 15 starts at £799, the iPhone 15 Plus at £899.

Ru Bhikha, Uswitch mobiles expert comments:

“After years of industry pressure, Apple has finally relented and adopted the universal USB-C charging port. While this move is well overdue, it is still a big step change in charging ease and will offer consumers more flexibility. This extends to all new Apple products, including AirPods.

“Sustainability was discussed a lot at the event, yet nothing about what would happen to the soon-to-become obsolete lightning cables. It’ll be interesting to see if Apple offers a free recycling or trade-in scheme for customers in the near future.

“While the iPhone 15 Plus comes with a ‘bigger’ battery, Apple has remained tight-lipped thus far about how this translates to battery life. Our recent research found that battery life was the number one consideration for Brits when buying a new smartphone.

“The new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will be slightly cheaper than last year’s models. Prices start at £799, down from the £849 starting price of the iPhone 14 last year, while the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at £999 – down £100 from the £1,099 the iPhone 14 Pro cost in 2022.

“While it’s positive to see a drop in price, these phones are still a big investment. As households are feeling the pinch more than ever, it’s important to research what’s on offer before splashing out. Our research shows that fewer than two-thirds of Brits thoroughly research a prospective new smartphone or plan before making a purchase.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...