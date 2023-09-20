iPhone 15 launch: Milestones from 2007-2023
It’s been a remarkable journey since that iconic moment on June 29th, 2007 when Steve Jobs stood on stage and introduced the world to a device that would forever change the way we live, work, and connect. Over 16 years have passed since the birth of the iPhone, and with over 2.3 billion iPhone units sold to date, this pocket-sized marvel has gone through an incredible evolution….
As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of the iPhone 15, So-Sure takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane and celebrate the remarkable milestones and innovations that have shaped the iPhone into the iconic gadget it is today. From the original iPhone to the cutting-edge technology of the present day, join us in exploring the incredible journey of Apple’s flagship product.
2007 – iPhone: The Game Changer
The original iPhone, introduced in 2007, was nothing short of a technological game-changer. It had a super sleek design, a touch screen that was ahead of its time, and a 3.5-inch display that wowed everyone. This little wonder kickstarted a brand new era for smartphones.
It had a 2-megapixel camera, a fancy web browser called Safari, could play your favourite tunes just like an iPod, and promised to keep you connected to the internet like a pro. The iPhone was like a trailblazer, making it an iconic device that redefined how we interact with technology.
2008 – iPhone 3G: Speed and App Magic
In 2008, the iPhone 3G came along and made some pretty cool upgrades to the original iPhone. One big upgrade was the introduction of 3G connectivity which meant super-fast internet, which made browsing the web and using data-hungry apps a breeze.
Plus, they added GPS, so your iPhone 3G could double as a navigation device. Even though it still had that shiny plastic look, it kept its stylish appearance.
But the real game-changer was the App Store. It opened the door for a world of third-party apps which was a big deal in the smartphone world. It basically transformed how we use our phones and paved the way for the 100s of apps we couldn’t live without today.
2009 – iPhone 3GS: Faster and Smarter
Let’s jump back to 2009 when Apple introduced the iPhone 3GS. This version was all about making things faster and better for users. They even put an “S” in its name to remind us it was all about the speed.
So, what did it bring to the table? Well, it had a snazzy new processor and improved graphics, making everything on the phone feel quicker and smoother. They also added Voice Control, so you could do things hands-free with voice commands. And for all the photo and video lovers out there, they upgraded the camera to 3 megapixels with video recording capabilities.
But that’s not all! The iPhone 3GS ran on iOS 3, which finally gave us the long-awaited copy-paste feature. It was a big deal because it made the iPhone even easier to use.
2010 – iPhone 4: Design Marvel and FaceTime
Now, let’s talk about 2010 when Apple unveiled the iPhone 4. This was another game-changer.
First off, it had this amazing Retina display that was like a visual treat for your eyes. Super clear and sharp. It set a whole new bar for screen quality. And guess what? It introduced FaceTime, making video calls a breeze with that front-facing camera. Plus, it looked sleek with its glass and stainless steel design – classy and resilient at the same time.
Inside, it had an A4 chip that made everything run smoother and faster. And when iOS 4 came along, it brought some cool features like multitasking and an even bigger App Store.
The iPhone 4 was like a symbol of Apple’s love for innovation and top-notch design. They really showed they were leaders in the smartphone world.
2011 – iPhone 4S: Siri’s Debut
Let’s hop over to 2011 when Apple dropped the iPhone 4S. This beauty kept the same stunning design as the iPhone 4 but had something different going on inside…
Now, one of the main attractions of the 4S was Siri — the voice assistant. Imagine chatting with your phone using regular words, and it actually understands and does stuff for you? It was like having a little friend inside your phone who could help you out and it now had a name which was revolutionary.
The camera got a makeover too, with 8 megapixels for fantastic photos and 1080p HD videos. The phone was super snappy thanks to the dual-core A5 chip, making everything run like a breeze. And with iOS 5, they added notifications and iMessage, making the whole experience even better.
Even though it might’ve looked like the iPhone 4, the 4S was a powerhouse of technology, proving that Apple was still all about innovation and making things user-friendly.
2012 – iPhone 5: A Taller, Faster Phone
Now, let’s talk about 2012 when Apple brought us the iPhone 5. First things first, they made the screen taller at 4 inches. More screen space without making the phone bulky — win-win! And, they introduced 4G LTE, so you could browse and stream at lightning speed.
Under the hood, there was the A6 chip, which made the iPhone 5 zip through tasks and look great while doing it. It was super slim and light, with an elegant aluminium and glass design that set a new standard for how good a phone could look.
2013 – iPhone 5S: Touch ID
In 2013, Apple rolled out the iPhone 5s, and while it looked a lot like its buddy, the iPhone 5, it packed a stand-out upgrade.
The superstar of the iPhone 5s has to be Touch ID; a super-smart fingerprint sensor. You could unlock your phone and do secure things like transactions, just by using your fingerprint. It was like having your phone recognise you with a secret handshake!
The iPhone 5s also had the A7 chip with 64-bit magic inside. It was the very first smartphone to have this kind of power, making it super speedy and great for graphics. The camera got better too, with an 8-megapixel sensor and True Tone flash for some impressive low-light pics.
2014 – iPhone 6 and 6 Plus: Bigger and Better
Picture this: it’s 2014, and Apple drops the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on us, and boy, were they different!
The iPhone 6 had a bigger 4.7-inch screen, while the 6 Plus went even bigger with a massive 5.5-inch one. Both of them were super slim and lightweight, with curved edges that made them feel really modern and comfy to hold.
Inside, they had the A8 chip, which made everything run faster and smoother. The iPhone 6 Plus even had something called optical image stabilisation, making your photos and videos look even better.
2015 – iPhone 6S and 6S Plus: The Rise of 3D Touch
In 2015, Apple brought us the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, building upon what made their predecessors so great.
With these phones we were introduced to 3D Touch. It was like magic – you could do all sorts of things on the screen just by how hard you pressed. It made shortcuts and previews a breeze.
These models had the A9 chip, which made everything run like a dream. And the camera got a boost too, with a 12-megapixel sensor that took brilliant photos and videos, especially when it was a bit dim outside.
They ran on iOS 9, which was like a whole world of apps and features. So whether you were a die-hard Apple fan or just looking for a great smartphone, the iPhone 6s series had you covered
2016 – iPhone SE: A Compact Powerhouse
In 2016, Apple gave us the iPhone SE — a little powerhouse that blended the classic style of the iPhone 5s with the tech smarts of newer models.
It had a 4-inch screen and looked just like an old friend. But inside, it was all modern with the A9 chip, which made it run super smooth and fast. The 12-megapixel camera took fantastic photos and could even shoot 4K videos, perfect for all the photo and video buffs out there.
And guess what? It didn’t break the bank! The iPhone SE was budget-friendly, so more people could join the Apple club without splurging. Plus, it was compact for those who liked a smaller phone but still wanted all the power and features.
2016 – iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Waterproof and Wireless
Next, 2017 rolls around, and Apple drops the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, with a focus on making things even better!
First up, they made these phones water-resistant, so you didn’t have to worry about a little splash or drizzle ruining your day. And here’s the big one — they ditched the headphone jack. Yep, it was gone. But that just meant they were all about wireless audio now.
The iPhone 7 Plus had a fancy dual-camera setup that could do optical zoom and the newly introduced Portrait Mode, which made your photos look very sleek and professional with a blurry background.
Both phones ran on the A10 Fusion chip, making them speedy and efficient. And with iOS 10, Siri got even smarter featuring an impressive dynamic Home button.
2017 – iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Wireless Charging Era
In 2018, Apple gave us the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The coolest thing? These models had wireless charging, meaning you could power up your phone without plugging in any annoying cables. Plus, they both had this sleek glass back that made them look and feel sleek and sophisticated.
Inside, they packed the A11 Bionic chip, which made everything run smoothly. The cameras got better too, and the iPhone 8 Plus even had a Portrait Lighting feature that made your portrait photos look even more professional.
And they ran on iOS 11, which had all sorts of cool features. These iPhones embraced the latest tech trends while staying reliable and user-friendly — perfect for Apple fans.
2017 – iPhone X: The Face ID Revolution
Let’s take a trip back to 2017 when Apple unveiled the iPhone X. This was no ordinary iPhone – it was a step into the future.
The first thing you noticed was that gorgeous edge-to-edge Super Retina OLED display. It was so big and beautiful that they didn’t need the old home button anymore. Instead, they used Face ID, so your phone recognised your face to unlock. Talk about top security!
Inside, it had the A11 Bionic chip, which made it super fast and efficient. It had this dual-camera setup with Portrait Mode and fantastic image stabilisation, so your photos and videos looked incredible.
The iPhone X was all about giving you a modern and immersive experience. It set the stage for future iPhones with its sleek design, facial recognition magic, and that stunning display.
2018 – iPhone XS and XS Max: Bigger, Faster, Smarter
In 2018, Apple gave us the iPhone XS and XS Max – the next step in the iPhone evolution.
One of the best technological features was the Super Retina OLED displays. They had even richer colours and super sharp visuals that made everything look amazing. Inside, they had the A12 Bionic chip, which was like a little powerhouse. It made the phones super speedy, energy-efficient, and really smart with AI stuff.
Now, the XS Max was a big deal with its huge 6.5-inch screen. It was perfect for people who wanted loads of screen space. Both of these models brought Smart HDR to the table, which meant your photos looked awesome no matter the lighting.
2019 – iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max: Camera and Performance Boost
In 2019, Apple gave us the iPhone 11 family; this included the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They were all about elevating photos and overall performance.
Here’s the cool part: the iPhone 11 had a dual-camera setup, while the Pro models had three cameras, including an ultra-wide lens. And guess what? They ran on the A13 Bionic chip, which made everything happen really fast and without eating too much battery.
They also introduced Night Mode, which was like magic for low-light photos. It turned nighttime photography into an art form and made your pics look amazing even when it was dark.
And let’s not forget about the vibrant colours they came in – there was something for everyone! These iPhones showed Apple’s love for pushing the limits of mobile photography and performance while keeping that signature Apple style and ecosystem we all know and love.
2020 – iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: 5G and Magsafe
In 2020, Apple brought us the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro – a dynamic duo that shook things up!
One of the big headlines was that they had 5G, which meant lightning-fast internet speeds. You could practically zoom through the web! Plus, they had this thing called Ceramic Shield that made them super resilient, and their design was a throwback to older iPhone models.
They ran on the A14 Bionic chip, which was like a turbo booster for performance and battery life. And the amazing MagSafe was introduced – this magnetic tech that let you snap on accessories like chargers and wallets.
The iPhone 12 had a dual-camera system, while the Pro model went big with a triple-camera setup and LiDAR for fancy photography and augmented reality stuff. These iPhones kept up Apple’s tradition of being innovative and reliable, always staying on top of the latest mobile tech.
2021 – iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max: Photography and Powerhouse
So it’s 2021 and here’s the lineup; iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That’s a whole bunch of choices to suit different tastes!
What’s cool about the iPhone 13 crew? Well, they had better cameras, zippy A15 Bionic chips for speed and efficiency, and ProMotion displays that made everything look super smooth (that last one was just for the Pro models, by the way).
Now here’s the standout feature – Cinematic Mode! It was like having your own movie-making studio in your pocket. You could create videos with fancy adjustable depth-of-field effects, just like the pros.
And they didn’t stop there, these iPhones had some stylish design upgrades and came in vibrant colours. Apple kept up its tradition of making powerful, user-friendly smartphones while pushing the limits of mobile photography and performance.
2022 – iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Crash Detection and Longer Battery
Now for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone models that are all about style and substance.
First, let’s talk colours: they come in six spectacular shades; Midnight, Starlight, Red, Blue, Purple, and Yellow. So, there’s something for everyone’s taste.
Now, for size, you’ve got options. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1″ display, and if you want even more screen real estate, there’s the iPhone 14 Plus with a larger 6.7″ screen.
What’s really cool? These phones have the longest battery life ever in an iPhone, all thanks to the mighty A15 Bionic chip. And when it comes to photos, they’ve got a Pro-level camera that’ll make your pics look stunning. Oh, and don’t forget the TrueDepth camera for those sharp selfies. Plus, they’re super speedy with 5G connectivity.
They have also included Emergency SOS and Crash Detection to keep you safe. Because with everything in life, safety has to come first!
So… Seven Ate Nine?
Now, I’m sure you have noticed that an iPhone 9 doesn’t exist. Apple skipped the iPhone 9 and went straight to the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone Ten) for a few good reasons. They wanted to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone in style with a major design overhaul and cutting-edge features.
By jumping to the iPhone X, Apple signalled a big leap forward in technology and design, making it a special edition device. It wasn’t just about counting numbers; they aimed to make the iPhone X a special edition that redefined what a phone could do and how it could look. The iPhone X introduced features like Face ID and an edge-to-edge display that set a new standard for smartphones. So, no iPhone 9, but it was all about pushing the boundaries of innovation.