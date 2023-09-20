iPhone 15 launch: Milestones from 2007-2023

It’s been a remarkable journey since that iconic moment on June 29th, 2007 when Steve Jobs stood on stage and introduced the world to a device that would forever change the way we live, work, and connect. Over 16 years have passed since the birth of the iPhone, and with over 2.3 billion iPhone units sold to date, this pocket-sized marvel has gone through an incredible evolution….

As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of the iPhone 15, So-Sure takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane and celebrate the remarkable milestones and innovations that have shaped the iPhone into the iconic gadget it is today. From the original iPhone to the cutting-edge technology of the present day, join us in exploring the incredible journey of Apple’s flagship product.