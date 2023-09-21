INSTAX introduces £90 palm-sized camera, INSTAX Pal



FUJIFILM Europe has today announced today its first-ever palm-sized digital camera called the INSTAX Pal.

Designed to fit into the palm of your hand, this digital camera sends photos directly to your smartphone via Bluetooth to the dedicated INSTAX Pal smartphone app.

When users are ready, they can print off their favorite images using an INSTAX Link series printer or the instant hybrid cameras INSTAX mini Evo and INSTAX mini LiPlay, meaning they have the versatility to print in mini, SQUARE, or WIDE formats.

It can also create digital INSTAX images which can be saved to your smartphone and then shared to social media.

The pocket-sized digital camera allows you to easily take pictures with one hand, and the wide-angle lens makes it perfect for group photos, claims Instax. Other features include:

Remote Shooting using the dedicated smartphone app enables users to be part of the picture. The app allows users to check the composition of the image via their smartphone before taking the photo with the INSTAX Pal.

Interval Shooting allows the user to take continuous shots at 3-second intervals, which can then be edited in the app to choose the best shot.

INSTAX Animation combines multiple images into a single video similar to a flipbook. If the user prints the INSTAX Animation, it becomes an INSTAX print with QR code. Scan the QR code to play the video.

L [Link] Mode lets users connect the INSTAX Pal directly to their INSTAX Link series printer via Bluetooth. Then, just like its other instant cameras, the images automatically print out immediately after they are taken.

Multi-use detachable ring can be used as a handy strap, as a simple viewfinder and as a camera stand when remote shooting.



Additionally, personal audio can be recorded and set as the camera’s Pre-shutter sound for increased personalisation. The INSTAX Pal is available in 5 colors: Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, Lavender Blue, and Gem Black.

Fujifilm’s INSTAX Pal digital camera will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £89.99 (incl. VAT) for Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, Lavender Blue versions and £104.99 (incl. VAT) for the Gem Black version. It is expected to be available for purchase on 5 October 2023. For more product information, visit https://instax.co.uk/instax-pal/

The INSTAX Pal Design Silicone Case is expected to be available on 5th October 2023 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £12.99 (incl. VAT) for white, pink, green and blue versions and £14.99 for the black version.

INSTAX mini Soft Lavender instant film is expected to be available on 5th October 2023 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £8.99 (incl. VAT) per pack (10 sheets). For more information about this new INSTAX mini instant film variety, visit www.instax.co.uk/film/#film-selector.

