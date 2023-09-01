Call of Duty uses AI to monitor hate speech, X collects biometric data

Shooter video game Call Of Duty has started using AI to listen out for hate speech during online matches. Publisher Activision said the moderation tool, which uses machine learning technology, would be able to identify discriminatory language and harassment in real-time. Machine learning is what allows AI to learn and adapt on the fly without explicit human instruction, instead using algorithms and the data it’s taught with to recognise patterns. Sky News

X, formerly known as Twitter, will collect biometric data on its users, such as a photograph of their face, in an update to its privacy policy. People signed up to its subscription service, X Premium, can choose to provide a selfie and photo ID for verification. The policy also states X may collect employment and educational history. This would be to “recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job”. There has been speculation that X may want to offer recruitment services. In May, X Corp acquired a tech recruiting service called Laskie, according to reports. BBC



The Dutch electric bike manufacturer dubbed the “Tesla of e-bikes” has been acquired out of bankruptcy by a scooter business backed by Formula 1 supplier McLaren Applied. VanMoof, which gained a cult following for its minimalist bike designs, collapsed in July despite raising more than $200m (£160m) in funding. The Amsterdam e-bike maker was repeatedly compared to Elon Musk’s electric car company and enjoyed a sales surge during the pandemic for its bikes, which cost more than £2,000. However, it imploded amid mounting complaints over the quality of its bikes. Telegraph

The facelifted Tesla Model 3 has finally been revealed. Alongside the new exterior design also comes additional range, keeping the all-electric mid-size executive saloon competitive against a burgeoning cast of rivals. We were blown away by the Model 3 when it arrived in 2019 by its mix of agility on the road, practicality and EV range, so much so that we named it our 2019 Car of the Year. Fast forward to 2023 and the Model 3 has several impressive rivals in the form of the BMW i4, Polestar 2 and Hyundai Ioniq 6, so a mid-life refresh for the Tesla was expected. AutoExpress

Octopus has announced it will buy Shell’s household energy business in the UK and Germany. Octopus Energy said that it will take over providing energy for 1.4 million homes as well as broadband services for 500,000 customers. Shell’s customers are advised to “sit tight for now” as the deal is not expected to be completed until later this year. It is the latest expansion for Octopus which bought Bulb after its collapse. Tech Digest

Things are looking brighter for smart home owners. After months of delays and uncertainty, the Philips Hue Bridge is finally being updated to support the new smart home standard Matter. A software update will roll out in September, letting users connect their Hue systems with other Matter devices and apps. This means that every existing Philips Hue product will now work with Matter, all the way back to their original bulbs launched in 2012. The Verge

The streets of Paris will look very different this morning as the ban on e-scooter rental services comes into effect. In April, Parisians voted in a referendum to kick out e-scooter rental services in the city. Three companies, Lime, Dott and Tier, all had contracts with the city to provide e-scooters in the French capital with a total fleet of 15,000 e-scooters. The licenses were granted in 2020 but the companies were dogged with complaints from some quarters of the city over issues like safety, reckless riding and parking. Forbes

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...