People could make us much as £3700 from their ‘junk drawer’, claims Backmarket

A nationwide study has revealed that the average house has at least one messy drawer or cupboard in their home, with 52 percent admitting they feel ASHAMED when someone stumbles upon it.

A quarter (25 percent) regularly fall out with their other half over the state of their messy drawer, with one in three (36 percent) insisting they should hold on to old items “just in case’ they come in handy.

And the average junk drawer contains two redundant tablets, three old smartphones, six screws, five empty batteries, five hair bands and grips, and an average of five out-of-date takeaway leaflets, according to the poll.

A tangle of four power leads, four unused headphones, four empty pens and three boxes of matches, are also squirrelled away, according to the data.

Allen keys (three), broken watches (three), rolls of Sellotape (three), old keys (three) lightbulbs (three), strips of Blu Tac (three), small screwdrivers and plasters (four) and out-of-date business cards can also be found lurking.

The study by Back Market also found that the oldest items come in the shape of three-year old birthday cards, tablets, bank cards and disused games consoles.

Says Katy Medlock, UK General Manager for Back Market, which sells refurbished tech:

“From out-of-date manuals to odd buttons, the contents of our messy drawers is fascinating, but the biggest shock is the high number of tech gadgets simply gathering dust.

“People could be making as much as £3,700 from the phones and tablets hiding away in their messy drawers, as well as doing something good for the environment at the same time.

“That’s why we’ve launched Trade-in by Back Market, a place where you can sell your unused or damaged smartphones, tablets, and MacBooks. You can also swap your unused or damaged smartphones for a ‘new’ refurbished device.”

The nation delves into its messy drawers an average of eight times a week, with 89 percent admitting that they are often surprised at what they find.

It takes an average of three weeks for a newly cleaned junk drawer to get filled up again.

Three-quarters (74 percent) would love someone to come along and sort out the contents once and for all as one in five (18 percent) admit they can’t close their junk drawer.

To help tackle their overwhelming drawers, one in three (36 percent) admit they would be willing to sell their devices to be refurbished but they don’t know how.

TOP 30 ITEMS IN THE AVERAGE BRITS’ MESSY DRAWER

Pens and biros Loose batteries Screws and nails Rubber bands Paperclips Appliance instruction manuals Takeaway flyers Hairgrips Old receipts Hair bands Used batteries Spare buttons Foreign currency Empty pens and biros Phone charging cables Old birthday cards Plasters Power leads Lighters Small screwdrivers Unused headphones Allen keys Half empty paracetamol packets Old keys Old bank notes Memory sticks Nail files Old business cards Broken mobile phone chargers Sellotape

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...