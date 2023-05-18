Top 5 health benefits of commuting via e-bike 





A new report from e-bike engineers, Swytch Technology, has highlighted the true impact of Britain’s commuting infrastructure on our health – finding that 20% of Brits say that their commutes are the most physically and mentally draining part of their day.

With strike action, delays and fair hikes from the outset of 2023, Brits have had to weather a storm of commuting woes this year. In the face of this, many of us are looking for more active alternatives for our commutes – with 48% of the population stating that their mental health has dramatically improved since they started cycling or walking for a regular period of time.

Key Stats:

48% of Brits say their mental health has dramatically improved since they started cycling or walking for a regular period of time

20% of Brits say their commute is the most physically and mentally draining part of their day

37% of Brits avoid jobs where majority office working is a requirement because they hate commuting into the city

26% of Brits say since the pandemic they have dreaded using buses and tubes

13 million Brits have a bike that is currently rusting in storage

In conjunction with Swytch, we have highlighted the top 5 benefits of cycling for your mind and body.

1. Mood-boosting benefits:

Moderate-intensity cycling can provide significant boosts to overall mood and happiness. A 2019 study found that those who cycled outdoors had both improved executive functioning and mental health. And another study that looked at a 12-week program of older adults in Australia found that they reported a better quality of life, including greater social confidence, a boosted mood and a feeling of empowerment.

2. Energy enhancing:

Moderate exercise such as cycling promotes the release of endorphins in your body, which helps you feel better while lowering your stress levels and provides a significant boost to energy levels. Following moderate-intensity exercise, studies show that people who cycle feel more attuned and focused throughout the day.

3. Connection:

According to the CDC, there are serious health risks associated with social isolation and loneliness. It can be associated with an increased risk of dementia, heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety and more. With cycling groups becoming more and more popular across the nation, cyclists can boost social connections while also boosting their health.

4. More exciting commute:

For those who make the transition to ‘active commuting’, research suggests the physical and mental health benefits are enormous. Statistics Canada has found that 66% of people who cycle or walk to work are ‘very satisfied’ with their commutes, compared to 32% who commute by car and the 25% who commute by public transit.

5. Physical benefits

The UK Chief Medical Officers’ Guidelines recommend each week adults do at least 150 minutes moderate-intensity activity, 75 minutes vigorous activity, or a mixture of both. Cycling is one way to get aerobic exercise — also known as cardio — which gets your heart and lungs working. A Danish study that followed over 52,000 men and women, ages 50+, for 20 years found a 11-18% lower risk of coronary heart disease among those who biked — and a benefit was seen even amongst causal cyclers.



Says Oliver Montague, CEO of Swytch Technology:

“The impact commuting is having on our mental health is worrying. Over the past year we’ve had stressors on our journeys such as rail strikes, and most recently – a hike in TfL prices amidst a historic cost-of-living crisis, which have fuelled our apprehension towards public transport. Now, as workers are being incentivised to return to the office, our data reveals a shift in the way people perceive commuting and the need for Brits to adapt alternative modes of commuting such as cycling.”

With Swytch’s proprietary research finding that over 13 million Brits have a bike that is rusting in storage, the solution to Britain’s commuting woes could be lying dormant in garages across the nation. The Swytch Kit allows you to convert any bike into an e-bike with a small battery-sized device that costs £500 – allowing users to save around £1,500 in annual commuting costs in London, the company claims.

