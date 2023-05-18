Amazon introduces new Echo devices including Echo Pop, Echo Show 5



Amazon has introduced a new lineup of Echo products —the all-new Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids.

In addition, Amazon announced that the latest generation Echo Auto is now available in the UK.

Says Eric Saarnio, vice president, Amazon Devices International:

“These new devices give customers more options and more utility at an incredible value. And as with every Echo we’ve shipped, these devices will only continue to get better as we add even more generative AI-powered experiences for Alexa throughout the year.”

Echo Pop – £44.99

Echo Pop is a new addition to the Echo family in a semi-sphere form factor, and new Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal colour options for just £44.99. It is powered by the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor and features a custom-designed front-facing directional speaker to deliver full sound that’s great for bedrooms, flats, or any small space in the home. Simply ask Alexa to read audiobooks, play podcasts, control compatible smart lights and plugs, or reorder household essentials.

Echo Show 5 – £89.99

Echo Show 5 combines Alexa with the convenience of a compact screen so customers can watch news clips, check their Ring doorbell camera, view shopping lists, or make video calls to friends and family. The new Echo Show 5 is 20 percent faster than the previous generation, and features an entirely new speaker system, doubling the bass and delivering even clearer sound when listening to music, Audible, video content, or a podcast. It comes with a completely reengineered microphone array, and the AZ2 Neural Edge processor. Echo Show 5 and Echo Pop both support Matter.

All-New Echo Show 5 Kids – £99.99

The new Echo Show 5 Kids is designed from the ground up for kids, with kid-friendly responses, jokes, explicit lyric filtering, and more. Kids can easily personalise the home screen of their device with colourful, kid-friendly clock themes; ask Alexa for homework help; make video calls to pre-approved contacts; play with interactive skills; ask Alexa to read a bedtime story; and set alarms to wake up to the voice of their favourite characters. Parents and guardians have transparency and control over their kids’ experiences, with access to a free suite of parental controls through the Parent Dashboard, where they can adjust age settings, review activity, and set bedtime limits.

Echo Auto

The latest generation Echo Auto is now available to purchase in the UK. It is designed to enable Alexa hands-free features for cars that don’t have AI support built in and now comes in a new, slimmer design and includes a new adhesive mount for more placement flexibility in your car. The device is built with five microphones, designed to hear your requests over music, the air conditioner, and road noise. You can also control compatible smart home devices from the road; ask Alexa to set the thermostat, turn off the lights, check if your front door is locked, and more, while you’re away from home.

Pricing and Availability

Echo Pop is available in Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal, Charcoal, and Glacier White for £44.99 at Amazon.co.uk/echopop. Echo Pop sleeves (sold separately) add even more colour options – Blue, Red, Orange, Grey, Lilac, Purple, and Glow in the Dark– and are available for £19.99. Echo Show 5 is available in Charcoal, White, and Cloud Blue for £89.99 at Amazon.co.uk/echoshow5. Echo Show 5 Kids is available in Galaxy for £99.99 at Amazon.co.uk/echoshowkids. An adjustable Echo Show 5 stand with USB-C charging port is available for £27.99. Preorders start today and devices begin shipping later this month. Echo Auto is available for £59.99 at Amazon.co.uk/echoauto and starts shipping today.

