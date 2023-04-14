Watchinu launches connected smart watch for kids

Israeli start-up Watchinu has launched NickWatch, a new connected smartwatch under license agreement with the popular kids’ brand Nickelodeon, now available for kids aged six to nine.

Offering a wealth of entertainment based on Nickelodeon’s iconic and award-winning characters, the brand new NickWatch features a variety of games, dances, crafts, music, safe connectivity, communication and customisation.

NickWatch has been developed by the team at Watchinu and will be operated via a licensee agreement with Paramount Global, Nickelodeon’s parent company.

The connected smartwatch features characters from a range of beloved Nickelodeon series including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and more. NickWatch also allows parents to monitor their child’s use of the watch and most importantly, keep track of their child’s location via the ‘NickWatch Caretaker App.’

Downloadable on all app stores when subscribed, the Caretaker App gives parents and caregivers peace of mind and reassurance when away from their children. Adults can use the app to enable two-way messaging and calls, and even manage the user account on the watch.

This includes muting the device, during school hours, for example, and choosing who can connect and communicate via messaging and voice notes with their child – and no, children can’t override the actions taken! Social media platforms are also not accessible from the watch.

NickWatch includes eight key features, to provide an imaginative and explorative environment for children (and their parents), helping to spark intuitive play. The NickWatch’s variety of games encourage roleplay and enhance physical and social play, allowing children to interpret the tasks presented and truly let their imagination run wild.

Udi Miron, CEO at Watchinu says:

“NickWatch is set to shake-up the wearables market with some of the animation world’s most iconic and loved characters baked into the experience – from SpongeBob to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the NickWatch delivers an experience like no other with the perfect combination of imaginative play and peace of mind for parents and carers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...