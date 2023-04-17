Top 10 Adrenaline Junkie Hotspots around the World

Adrenaline junkies searching for their next death-defying destination are being told exactly where to head. Together with holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com we’ve scoured the globe to find the best spots for thrill seekers looking for adventure.

With adventure tourism on the rise, these are the perfect locations for adventure seekers to add to their bucket list. Global adventure tourism is expected to grow to 2,257 billion pounds by 2030, with tourists swapping their poolside ‘fly and flop’ holidays for adrenaline-fuelled breaks.

From boarding down active volcanoes to swimming with ferocious crocodiles, those with an appetite for adrenaline should try these terrifying activities to get their hearts pumping.

Adventurers may be shocked to discover that Britain is filled with activities to get their pulses racing. Velocity zip wire in Wales was one of two activities in the UK deemed as the best spots in the world for adrenaline junkies to tackle, along with wing walking in Kent.

Says a spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com:

“These terrifying spots will give thrill seekers the ultimate reason to brag to their friends and family, push them to their limits and leave them craving more.

“This is the perfect excuse for thrill seekers to travel to all corners of the world to tackle extreme sport and outdoor adventure, whether chasing tornadoes in the USA or running from bulls in Spain.

“Travellers who want to try something different and challenging this year should try their hand at unique trips where they can experience once-in-a-lifetime adrenaline rushes.

1. Zip World Velocity 2 zip wire, Snowdonia, Wales

Located in beautiful Snowdonia, Velocity 2 is the fastest zipline in the world and the longest in the UK. Once strapped in, thrill seekers can reach 100mph+ as they fly head-first over a deep blue quarry. This exhilarating experience is the closest thing flying daredevils will ever encounter, leaving them with unforgettable memories forever.

2. Storm Chasing in Tornado Alley, Oklahoma City, USA

Driving toward a tornado most would be a nightmare, but for adrenaline junkies worldwide, storm chasing gives the ultimate thrill and is growing in popularity. Tours in Oklahoma City offer the chance to pursue after twisters and giant thunderstorms using satellite and radar imaging, where winds hit highs of 500km/h and twisters rip through Tornado Alley.

3. Cage of Death, Australia

The cage of death is a unique experience in Australia that allows for the ultimate predator encounter as dare-devils are lowered into the water and left to face ferocious crocodiles. Regular feeding by the crocodile handlers means the crocodiles are close and personal with swimmers in the ultimate underwater adventure.

4. Pamplona bull run, Spain, Pamplona

Being charged by 1500-pound bulls comes with a considerable element of danger. However, each year in July, thousands sign up for the Pamplona bull run to be chased down a half-mile stretch of the street by the beasts. Although many are injured yearly, it doesn’t stop adrenaline junkies from signing up.

5. Skydiving over Mount Everest, Nepal

Skydiving over the tallest mountain in the world combines a dramatic high-altitude skydive with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Those who dare to take the plunge will freefall past some of the world’s highest mountain peaks and land on one of the highest drop zones on the planet. Jumpers will plunge from 29,500 feet, reaching speeds of 130mph as they drop past the snow-capped Himalayas.

6. Cycling Death Road, Bolivia

This terrifying road entices adrenaline-thirsty tourists each year, but it is not an activity to be taken lightly, as one wrong move will see cyclists plunge straight over the edge and hundreds of meters down to their death. This road is known as one of the most dangerous in the world, beginning in the mountains and descending into the jungle. Those signing up to Cycle Death Road should do so cautiously.

7. Volcano Boarding, Nicaragua

Sliding down an active volcano is a daredevil’s dream and possible at the Nicaraguan Cerro Negro. Thrill seekers hike to the top of the 2,300ft (701m) peak with wooden boards that they’ll use to slide down. The adventurous should try this one out before the next eruption.

8. White Water Rafting, River Orchy, Scotland

White water rafting in the Eas Urchaidh waterfall on the River Orchy is not for the faint of heart, providing huge rapids, narrow shots and waterfalls to satisfy the adventurous. Boasting some of the UK’s most challenging and technical rapids, it has 6m high Falls, offering the ultimate high-octane experience for thrill seekers.

9. Base Jumping Angel Falls, Venezuela

Tour operators offer crazy adrenaline junkies the chance to trek through the jungle and leap from the world’s highest waterfall. Brave adventurers can leap off the rocky cliff and free-fall into the air from a staggering 979 meters high.

10. Wing Walking, Kent, England

Offering a taste of the high life, this extreme activity entails being strapped to the wings of a plane, handed some goggles, and given the flight of a lifetime. For adrenaline junkies who want to feel like they are flying unaided, this is the perfect and craziest activity to sign up for.

