7 Common Cyber Threats That Can Affect Businesses and Individuals



As a modern business, cyber security is something you should be very concerned about. Unfortunately, criminals target businesses on an almost hourly basis, trying to steal money and information from them. Because most businesses store customer data online criminals make a habit out of targeting them as it enables them to steal information that can be used for fraud. On the dark web, it’s not uncommon for people to pay huge amounts of money for people’s personal and financial information. Armed with this information criminals are able to make fraudulent purchases.

If you want to keep your business safe and secure, then you need to take steps to protect yourself. One of the easiest ways of protecting yourself is to learn about what cyber threats there are. Learning about cyber threats will help you to protect yourself from them. If you do not know what is coming your way you won’t be able to prevent it. Because of how important it is to learn about cyber threats, this post will tell you about what some of the most dangerous ones are. Knowing what they are will help you to keep your business out of trouble.

Taking Online Courses

Before explaining what threats you should be on the lookout for it is worth noting that taking an online course is probably the best way of keeping yourself safe when you are online. A lot of people make the mistake of thinking they can educate themselves by reading guides like this one alone, but that’s usually impossible. You can take a cyber security short course and learn everything you need to know about protecting yourself in under a month. An expert’s help is probably the best way to learn to protect yourself.

1. Phishing Attempts

Phishing is a common tactic for stealing people’s personal and financial information. More often than not these attacks are launched via email. Individuals intent on protecting themselves should go to great lengths to make sure that they do not click any links they are sent by email and especially that they do not enter details or log into any of their accounts using links sent to them. Phishing isn’t as common as it used to be mainly because people have wizened up and are able to identify attempts at it. An online course will go over phishing in more detail and tell you how to avoid it.

2. Direct Hacks

Direct hacks are not the most common form of cyberattack. Usually, they only take place at very high levels, i.e., to steal information from large companies. Small businesses (probably like yours) are rarely targeted by cybercriminals in this way. Viruses and phishing attempts are most hackers’ preferred methods. If you suspect your website or business account has been hacked then you need to do everything you can to protect yourself. One good way of doing this is by getting in touch with a managed security service.

3. Viral Infections

Viruses are the most common method used by hackers to steal people’s information. There are many different viruses that you can be infected with. Malware is the most common category of viruses. Of malware, trojan horses are the most virulent and are the most dangerous. If you are infected with a virus there are different ways of defending yourself. Firewalls are your best option. If you plan on defending yourself and using a firewall then you need to conduct extensive research. Until you have found a firewall provider with positive reviews and a good reputation you should not make any purchases.

4. Ransomware

Ransomware is a type of virus that is used very frequently by hackers. In the past ransomware attacks were extremely common but only usually used to target business owners. Nowadays even people with no business connections are targeted. Ransomware essentially works by holding your computer ransom. Until you pay the hacker that has seized control of your account then you won’t be able to regain control over it. If your computer is seized by ransomware attackers then make sure that you conduct extensive research and find a reliable company to work with, like a managed security service.

5. DoS Attack

DoS (Denial of Service) attacks are used to take down people’s websites. Like ransomware attacks, they usually come along with a request for money. If people whose websites have been taken down in DoS attacks do not pay the people who have attacked them, they don’t get to use their websites again. Fortunately, managed security services can help you to get your website online again. You again may want to take an online course as an online course will teach you everything you need to know and help you to prevent these attacks from occurring in the first place.

6. Browser Hijack

Browser hijacks are as they sound. They are when a hacker takes control of your web browser, allowing them to visit sites and conduct searches. Browser hijacks also enable hackers to watch you while you are using the internet, recording your keystrokes. Depending on what you search and how you use your computer browser hijacking could lead to you having money stolen from you. It is hard to tell when your browser has been hijacked but again by taking an online course you’ll be able to repel such attacks and realize when they have happened.

7. Adware

Adware is an annoying type of virus, although it’s usually not too severe and does not usually cause irreparable harm to infected people’s computers. Removing adware is usually as simple as booting your computer in safe mode and running a viral skin. Sometimes adware viruses hide deep within a computer’s registry and are hard to detect. You can make sure that you always find them when your device has been infected by investing in a high-quality antivirus program. Make sure to find one with good reviews, offered by a company with a positive online rating and reputation.

Cyber threats to businesses and private individuals are ever-present on the internet. The most dangerous of these are mentioned here. Look out for them and take a course, so you know how to protect yourself if they do infect your device.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...