ShinyShiny snippets: NASA satellite to fall to Earth after 38 years in space

A NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth this weekend after nearly 40 years in space. The Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) was launched in 1984 aboard the space shuttle Challenger. It was initially sent into space with a lifespan of just two years to study how the Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the sun. But the satellite continued to make ozone and other atmospheric measurements until its retirement in 2005. Now the 2,450kg object is set to crash back down to Earth. Sky News

Apple refreshes its cheapest smartphone every two years, and since there’s been an iPhone SE release in 2022, the next one was slated for 2024. Today a report from reputable analyst of all things Apple Ming-Chi Kuo makes us think the SE experiment is over. According to Kuo, Apple has instructed its supply chain partners that production and shipment plans for the 2024 iPhone SE have been canceled, and not merely delayed. GSM Arena

With everyone from Apple to Xrai announcing augmented reality glasses or rumored to be entering the space, the chatter is loud enough to merit angry looks at the library. It seems every company is working on some form of headset, or eyewear, or visor, or glasses, to bring the digital world right into your field of view. And after meeting with Lumus, everyone else is just playing games. In a hotel room on the third floor of The Venetian hotel on Thursday, day one of CES 2023, I saw the company’s Z-Lens architecture, which I’d call the future of augmented reality glasses. Tech Radar After a series of leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S23 launch date. The company has revealed the information via its own website, and it is pretty much guaranteed that the South Korean firm will launch the Galaxy S23 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 – Part 1 event. According to Samsung’s website for the Colombian market, the next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on February 1, 2023. The tagline for the event reads, “Epic moments are coming.” The promotional image also reveals the three rear cameras of the Galaxy S23 series, featuring individual rings around them, similar to what we’ve seen in the leaked renders. SamMobile Wikipedia’s parent company has denied claims the Saudi government infiltrated its team in the Middle East. Two international human rights groups said Saudi officials had altered or deleted content on the website. The claims came after Wikimedia carried out its own investigation and suspended 16 users for “conflict of interest” editing in the Middle East. Wikimedia said “material inaccuracies” had been published but no evidence of Saudi infiltration was found. Wikipedia relies on teams of volunteer administrators and editors for its content. has denied claims theinfiltrated its team in the Middle East. Two international human rights groups said Saudi officials had altered or deleted content on the website. The claims came after Wikimedia carried out its own investigation and suspended 16 users for “conflict of interest” editing in the Middle East. Wikimedia said “material inaccuracies” had been published but no evidence of Saudi infiltration was found. Wikipedia relies on teams of volunteer administrators and editors for its content. BBC

With the ID.7, the largest German automaker has finally unveiled its all-electric successor to the sleek Volkswagen Arteon. The official presentation, which took place at CES 2023 in Las Vegas earlier this week, only showed the electric sedan with a rather peculiar type of digital camouflage, which means that the final design of the VW ID.7 was barely decipherable. However, the talented graphic designers at Kolesa have now provided two unofficial render images that show the Volkswagen ID.7 in all its glory and without any camouflage. Notebook Check

