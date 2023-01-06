ShinyShiny snippets: PlayStation accessibility controller unveiled to help players with disabilities



At this year’s CES, Lenovo unveiled the 13inch Yoga Book 9i which is being billed as the first full-size dual-screen OLED laptop. More versatile than a traditional clamshell laptop form factor, the exceptionally flexible Yoga Book 9i with Intel Evo platform offers dual-screen versatility, multi-mode functionality, and – claims the manufacturer – superior entertainment capabilities. The two 13.3-inch touchscreens integrate OLED panels with 2.8K resolution, 400 nit brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and PureSight 60 Hz refresh rate. Tech Digest

Instant-messaging service WhatsApp is letting users connect via proxy servers so they can stay online if the internet is blocked or disrupted by shutdowns. The technology giant, owned by Meta, said it hoped blackouts such as those in Iran “never occur” again. They denied human rights and “cut people off from receiving urgent help”. WhatsApp is urging its global community to volunteer proxies to help people “communicate freely” and said it would offer guidance on how to set one up. BBC

A LastPass user has filed a class-action lawsuit against the password management provider for failing to prevent a recent, staggering data breach. The lawsuit, filed this week in the US district court in Massachusetts, comes from an anonymous LastPass user named John Doe, who originally signed up for the service in May 2016. He’s now demanding the company pay in damages after LastPass announced last month it had lost a copy of every users’ password vaults to a hacker. PC Mag