ShinyShiny snippets: Children as young as 9 exposed to online porn



Children are being exposed to online pornography from as young as nine, according to a study for the children’s commissioner for England. A quarter of 16-21-year-olds first saw pornography on the internet while still at primary school, it suggests. By the age of 13, 50% had been exposed to it. The findings have been linked to low self-esteem among young people and harmful views of sex and relationships. Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said it was “deeply concerning”. In a nationally representative survey of more than 1,000 16-21-year-olds, 38% had found pornographic content accidentally. BBC

Sony has slashed its planned PlayStation VR2 shipments in response to disappointing pre-order numbers, a fresh report has revealed. Bloomberg states Sony has cut its shipment forecast in half – down to 1m units instead of 2m – after lacklustre early interest. The company reportedly now expects to shift just 1.5m headsets total before March 2024. PSVR2 will arrive on 22nd February with 37 games, though the vast majority are not new experiences. The headset’s price has also raised some eyebrows, with its cost totalling over £1000 when combined with the regular PS5 – and that’s without a game to play on it. Eurogamer

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will become the first automaker to launch ‘Level 3’ self-driving in the US, beating rivals like Tesla to the milestone. The Drive Pilot feature is a step up from “hands-free” Level 2 systems, as it allows drivers to take their eyes off the road and perform other tasks like playing video games, the German car manufacturer said. Mercedes said that it had self-certified in Nevada to use the Level 3 software for its 2024 S-Class and EQS Sedan models under certain conditions. The first vehicles featuring this capability will be delivered to customers later this year. Independent

The British electric vans startup Arrival is cutting 800 jobs, about half its remaining workforce, to reduce costs as it seeks extra funding and plans US expansion to take advantage of green energy subsidies. The troubled electric vehicle maker said “approximately 50%” of the company’s 1,600-strong global workforce would leave the company. Arrival told investors that the job cuts, and other measures to trim spending, would results in a halving of its operating costs to “approximately $30m (£24m) per quarter” following a review of its operations. The Guardian

Pupils at a leading London school are less likely to be given essays to write as homework because of the power of online artificial intelligence . Students at Alleyn’s School in Dulwich are instead being given in-depth research to carry out before their next lessons, as an alternative to essays. It comes after the artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT was tested by the English department at £23,000 a year Alleyn’s School, and teachers gave an A* to an essay that it produced. Evening Standard

JD Sports is contacting customers who have been affected by a cyber attack that may have exposed their personal details. The incident impacted 10 million people who placed orders between November 2018 and October 2020. Customer names, delivery, billing, email addresses, phone numbers, and the last four digits of bank cards were potentially exposed. It includes people who shopped at JD as well as the group’s Size, Millets, Blacks, Scotts, and MilletSport brands. Sky News

