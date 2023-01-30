ShinyShiny snippets: Apple to launch foldable iPod, says analyst



Apple will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand sometime next year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets, Kuo said he expects an “all-new design foldable ‌iPad‌” to be the next big product launch in the ‌iPad‌ lineup, with no other major ‌iPad‌ releases in the next nine to 12 months. The analyst said he was “positive” that the foldable device would arrive in 2024, but did not provide a more specific timeframe. MacRumors

Sportswear chain JD Sports has said stored data relating to 10 million customers might be at risk after it was hit by a cyber-attack. The company said information that “may have been accessed” by hackers included names, addresses, email accounts, phone numbers, order details and the final four digits of bank cards. The data related to online orders between November 2018 and October 2020. JD Sports said it was contacting affected customers. The group said the affected data was “limited”. It added it did not hold full payment card details and did not believe that account passwords were accessed by the hackers. BBC

The world’s largest automaker made two major announcements last week which signal that it finally recognises that the future is electric. But it may be too little too late for the company that revolutionised manufacturing half a century ago. The first announcement was that Toyota would develop a dedicated EV platform after its disastrous half-hearted attempt with the BZ4X. The second announcement made last week was that Toyota’s CEO, Akio Toyoda will stand down in April to make way for a new generation for the company. The Driven



With the Galaxy S23 Unpacked event on February 1 and the OnePlus 11 launch on February 7, the second month of 2023 is set to be quite busy for phones. While Samsung will certainly rule the roost, many look forward to OnePlus’ latest flagship (which is already available in China). It’s been no secret that OnePlus has chased Samsung for several years at this point. I look back to at least the OnePlus 8 series where prices really started to rise, but so did the quality of the phone’s build and cameras. And yet, the mainline OnePlus phones have still come up short against Samsung in many ways. Tom’s Guide

Elon Musk’s enigmatic personality and unconventional tactics are emerging as key exhibits in a trial revolving around one of his most polarizing pursuits — tweeting. The trial, centered on a pair of tweets announcing Musk had obtained the money to take Tesla private in 2018, reeled the 51-year-old billionaire into a federal courtroom in San Francisco for three days of testimony that opened a peephole into his often inscrutable mind. Musk, who now owns the Twitter service that he deploys as his megaphone, was often a study in contrasts during his roughly eight hours on the stand. AP News

A schoolgirl’s design for a backpack that can filter air to protect people from pollution and airborne disease has won a national innovation contest. Eleanor Woods was presented with a real-world incarnation of her product in London over the weekend, having won over judges with a hi-tech satchel that “looks cool, will help get kids outside, and fights off colds”. All that and it will still carry her textbooks, stationery and homework…The Backpack To The Future contest was a partnership between the Institution of Engineering and Technology and fashion brand Hype. Sky News

