ShinyShiny snippets: Discovery central to Land Rover EV platform

Image: Autocar.

Land Rover is poised to radically reinvent the Discovery as part of its rapid and wide-reaching electrification programme with a view to distance it from the hugely popular Defender and re-establish the nameplate as a core pillar of the line-up. The Land Rover Discovery has historically been a highly important car for the firm. It was launched in 1989 as a more family-focused and affordable adaptation of the acclaimed underpinnings from the Range Rover flagship and it ultimately became one of the firm’s most popular models worldwide, with the millionth example leaving the production line in 2012. Autocar

A new chatbot has passed one million users in less than a week, the project behind it says. ChatGPT was publicly released on Wednesday by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research firm whose founders included Elon Musk. But the company warns it can produce problematic answers and exhibit biased behaviour. Open AI says it’s “eager to collect user feedback to aid our ongoing work to improve this system”. ChatGPT is the latest in a series of AIs which the firm refers to as GPTs, an acronym which stands for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. BBC



Two women are suing Apple after they claimed AirTag devices made it easier for their ex-partners to track them down. Apple said it had made the devices “stalkerproof” – but a proposed class action lawsuit filed in San Francisco alleges this is not the case. Starting at £24, AirTags are small discs – about 3cm in diameter – that are intended to be attached to keys, wallets, backpacks and other items so people can find them when they are lost. But fears have grown some people are using the trackers for criminal or malicious purposes. Sky News

As we inch closer to the holidays, supply of iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models remains heavily constrained and unlikely to meet the holiday demand in the United States. On the flip side, several other products, including iPads, Macs, lower-end iPhone models, AirPods, and more, remain available for customers who are holiday shopping this year.



As we reported last month, supply constraints and ongoing restrictions in Apple’s production plants meant that ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ supply would be critically low. “We now expect lower ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max shipments than we previously anticipated, and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products,” Apple said in a press release last month, confirming reports of disruptions. Mac Rumors

A new BMW parking payments feature, which uses Parkopedia’s In-vehicle Payment Platform, is now available in Germany and Austria for BMW drivers with a BMW 7 and 8 operating system. The service allows drivers to find and pay for parking from the comfort of their vehicle, via their infotainment systems or the My BMW App. The function is activated overnight over-the-air, with no action required by the driver. Once the driver arrives at the chosen parking location, Parkopedia’s deeply integrated payment platform allows for interaction between payable locations and vehicle sensors. Tech Digest

Twitter is said to be under investigation by authorities in San Francisco following reports Elon Musk has built bedrooms in the company’s headquarters. Several offices and conference rooms in Twitter’s building have been converted into small sleeping quarters as Mr Musk attempts to stamp control on the social media company. But San Francisco building inspectors have launched an investigation into the matter and have contacted Twitter management to set up a site inspection, according to local media reports. Telegraph

