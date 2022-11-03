ShinyShiny snippets: WhatsApp rolls out new features for Groups

Britishvolt has secured five weeks of funding from Glencore and the battery company’s 300 staff have agreed to take a steep pay cut, as the UK government-backed battery startup races to find a buyer or new longer-term investor to avoid collapse. The company, which planned to develop a £3.8bn “gigafactory” creating 3,000 jobs in the north-east of England, had been preparing to appoint administrators on Monday after the government refused to bring forward £30m in previously promised grant funding. Britishvolt launched less than three years ago with the lofty ambition of becoming the UK’s champion in the global race to create next-generation electric batteries for carmakers. The Guardian

Many Meta investors aren’t happy with Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for the metaverse as the social media company’s stock continues to plunge, Financial Times reported. The company has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook cofounder first announced its parent company was changing its name to Meta in a pivot toward focusing on building a metaverse. Last week, Meta shares plummeted 24% after the company missed earnings targets and Zuckerberg said he intents to spend billions more on the metaverse project in the coming year. The CEO has already dumped $15 billion into the project this year alone. Yahoo! Finance

Glasgow Apple store workers have become the first in the UK to secure official union recognition. GMB union organiser John Slaven called it a “compelling new chapter in the trade-union story” being written around the world. Earlier this year, workers in the Maryland branch formed the first Apple retail union in the US. Glasgow’s Buchanan Street Apple store staff previously said union recognition would be used to bid for higher wages. An Apple official told BBC News: “We have long been committed to providing an excellent experience for our customers and teams. Apple is one of the highest-paying retailers in Scotland..” BBC