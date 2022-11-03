Organizing the Ultimate Trip to New Orleans



New Orleans is a unique destination that’s on many travellers’ bucket lists – and for great reason! It has character, it has charm, and it has some of the best music around. With a rich history that’s as fascinating as the area itself is beautiful, there’s a lot to enjoy in New Orleans. It’s a great couples’ destination, a friends’ destination, and, of course, it can be a fun family destination.

When you go, you will want to use this guide to help you plan the ultimate experience:

Visit These Key Neighbourhoods

New Orleans has some truly unique architecture that cannot be seen anywhere else, making exploring on foot an absolute must for any visitor. You will want to visit the:

* French Quarter

There are so many amazing things to do in New Orleans and many incredible places to see, especially in the French Quarter. This is the most famous and oldest part of the city, so scroll through to check out the stunning buildings, restaurants, shops, and events. This area is also home to the French Market, which is a vibrant bazaar that has everything you could want to eat and buy. You’ll also find Bourbon street here, which is the heart of the Mardi Gras festivities.

* Garden District

You’ll also want to check out the Garden District, where you’ll find Plantation-style mansions, museums, and manicured gardens. When you go, make sure you take the historic cable car for the complete experience.

Visit a Plantation Museum

Plantations hold a lot of history in them, and the best way to respect those who came before is to visit a plantation museum and get the full story. Though the history is bleak, the house and grounds are beautiful, so you’ll have a lot to experience during your trip. One of the best options is Oak Alley Plantation, which sits on 1,300 acres.

See Live Music

You won’t find it hard to enjoy live music when you visit this city. If you want more than just a band in a bar, aim to book tickets to Faubourg Marigny to watch a live show in Preservation Hall, one of the best live music venues in the city. There are so many great options, so you’re spoiled for choice on your amazing trip to New Orleans.

Top Festivals to Experience

Mardi Gras is, of course, the world-famous festival that people fly in from all over the world to experience. If you can only go to New Orleans once in your life, making time to visit during this period is an absolute must. That being said, it isn’t the only worthwhile festival that the city has to offer. There’s also the French Quarter Festival, the film festival, jazz festivals, the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience, and for art lovers, the Lune Fete festival that uses light displays to brighten up the city.

If you can, try to organize your trip so that it falls on one of the big festivals, as it adds so much to your trip experience.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...