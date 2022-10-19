ShinyShiny snippets: Apple announces 10th Generation iPad



Apple’s 10th generation iPad (2022) is finally official. Cupertino made the announcement earlier today, highlighting the new tablet’s “all-new” design and “vibrant” (eye-searingly bright) colours. The big news, however, is that its Liquid Retina display is up from 10.2- to 10.9-inches. That’s the same size display as the current Apple iPad Air (5th Generation). The iPad (10th Generation) also gains a Touch ID button on the side, the same A14 Bionic chip as the iPad Air, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 5G on cellular models and a USB-C port. WhatHiFi

Not getting enough sleep each night may increase older adults’ risk of developing multiple chronic diseases, a new study suggests. Data from almost 8,000 healthy people aged 50, 60 or 70 found those who slept for five hours or less were up to 40% more likely to develop two or more long-term health conditions than those who got seven hours of shut-eye. The risk was highest for those aged 70, while it stood at 32% for those aged 60 and 30% for 50-year-olds. Among the diseases considered were diabetes, cancer, coronary heart disease, depression, and dementia. Sky News

Amazon has launched a small online insurance store in the UK, with an initial focus on home policies. It has just three insurers on board and plans to add more next year. At first, the Amazon Insurance Store will only be available to a limited number of Amazon UK account holders, and payment will be taken from the same payment card used for other shopping. This is a small start but Amazon has been eyeing the UK insurance market for a while. Last year it partnered with a London-based broker called Insuretech to offer a range of policies to small and medium-sized businesses. BBC

Netflix has added subscribers for the first quarter in three to halt the streaming decline trigged by the cost of living crisis. Paid subscribers using the service rose to by 2.4m to 223.1m in the third quarter of 2022. Revenues grew 6pc year-on-year to $7.9bn (£7bn). Shares rose 15pc in after hours trading in New York as investors cheered the unexpectedly strong results. The return to growth followed six months of stagnation at Netflix, which has been battling to cling on to viewers amid fierce competition and price pressure from rising inflation. Telegraph

Oppo launched the Find N last year to compete with the Galaxy Fold and Mix Fold, and now it is working on a different foldable with a clamshell design. According to Digital Chat Station, the device will have a 6.8” screen on the inside and a 3.26” external screen.

The main foldable screen and the one on the cover are both going to be OLED, the rumor claimed. Those will allegedly be powered by a 4,300 mAh battery. We should also expect a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor, the tipster claims, as well as a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 imager. There will be an 8MP ultrawide with 8MP Sony IMX355 unit. GSM Arena

