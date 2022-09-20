ShinyShiny snippets: Hackers steals footage from Grand Theft Auto VI

It’s been a giant week for video game news. Nintendo announced a release date of 5 May 2023 for the next Legend of Zelda game (now titled Tears of the Kingdom, certainly not an intentional reference to the death of the Queen); we’ve seen a new God of War: Ragnarok trailer in which The West Wing’s Toby Ziegler shouts at Kratos; and we learned that the beloved N64 shooter GoldenEye 007 is finally, finally coming back. But it was all overshadowed on Sunday, when a hacker posted more than 50 minutes of in-development footage from Grand Theft Auto VI, stolen from Rockstar’s internal Slack channel. The Guardian

Apple has announced that it is to fix the reported iPhone 14 Pro rattling camera issue in a software update set for next week. Reports recently emerged of a troubling issue with the new iPhone 14 Pro, which saw the camera module of the expensive flagship vibrating and rattling when used in conjunction with popular third party apps like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. Apple’s own Camera app appears to be unaffected. Apple has moved unusually quickly to head off any bad will or uncertainty towards its latest and greatest smartphone. Apple spokesperson Alex Kirschner has told The Verge that the company is “aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week”. Trusted Reviews

Almost five years after she took her own life, the inquest into the death of teenager Molly Russell is due to begin. Molly, 14, killed herself in 2017 after viewing material about self-harm, suicide and depression, on social media sites such as Instagram and Pinterest. Her father Ian, a campaigner for online safety, hopes it is a turning point. “I hope that we will learn lessons and that it will help produce the change that’s needed to keep people safe, to keep people alive,” he told BBC News. Mr Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, believes long-term exposure to harmful material contributed to Molly’s death. BBC

A PlayStation 5 with a detachable disc drive is reportedly in the works by Sony for launch around September next year. The report, by Insider Gaming, suggests the console will otherwise have near-identical hardware to current PS5 models, with the only difference being the removable drive itself, and an extra USB-C port for it to plug in. There’s also the suggestion this new console will be sold both on its own and with the detachable disc drive included. Eurogamer Elon Musk has said his company Starlink will ask for an exemption to sanctions, so it can provide satellite broadband to Iran. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX posted on Twitter that Starlink is “now active on all continents, including Antarctica”. When a fan asked if it would be possible to supply Starlink to people in Iran, Mr Musk replied: “Starlink will ask for an exemption to Iranian sanctions in this regard.” Sky News There is a strong possibility that you are reading this article on a screen, which means your eyes will currently be bathed in blue light. In the world of wellbeing, this is apparently not a good thing. In Zoom meetings everyone’s wearing blue light-blocking glasses, and you can now order a blue-light filter with your varifocals at most opticians. The word on the wellbeing street is that these filters, along with screen protectors, will help relieve depression, headaches, prevent eye damage and transform our sleep. But do they really work and frankly, do we need them? Telegraph

