15 Cute Dog Photos to Brighten Your Day



There’s nothing quite like a series of cute dog photos to put a smile on your face which is why CEWE has released a collection of new images from its CEWE Photo Award – the world’s largest photo competition – featuring these sweet snaps of our canine friends.

The 15 pictures have been submitted in this year’s competition, which launched in May and aims to celebrate the best in photography across the globe. The competition is open to everyone – from keen amateur photographers to established professionals.

Until the end of May 2023, entrants can submit photos for free that celebrate the competition’s ‘Our World is Beautiful’ theme. There are 10 categories for budding photographers to enter – from aerial shots and animals to landscapes, travel and culture, highlighting the true beauty of the world around us.

The 1000 overall winners can win prizes totalling more than €250,000. In addition, three monthly winners will be chosen, each receiving a voucher for CEWE photo products worth €100. Charity partner, SOS Children’s Villages Worldwide, has been selected, with 10 Euro cents being donated to the children’s relief organisation for every photo submitted.

A photo expert at CEWE UK, said: “There’s no denying that having a pet is like having another member of the family and often, they are the main focus of our photography! These images capture the unique nature of dogs, showing their fun personalities and of course how cute they can be.”

Below, CEWE shares some of its favourite dog submissions from the animal category of its current competition.

Springtime Shiba – a happy Shiba embracing the cherry blossoms and the sunshine, photographed by Dalma Hegedűs in Nikla, Hungary

Three’s a crowd – a reflective triplet moment by the river photographed by Bente Brænden in Gran, Norway

His prize possession – taking a relaxing walk through the forest with their new favourite stick, photographed by Eugen Rack in Celle, Germany

A shepherd and his sheep – an unlikely friendship forming between the hours of shepherding, photographed by Lucia Drietomská in Moldava nad Bodvou, Slovakia

Gone fishing: A lakeside walk – stunning lake views made all the more beautiful by a furry friend, photographed by Gøran Bäckstrøm in Kristiansand, Norway

A special bond – a lovely moment captured between a dog and his favourite human, photographed by Cecilie Thoresen in Oslo, Norway

Making a splash – an excitable dog running through the water, photographed by Cecilie Thoresen in Oslo, Norway

The perfect companion – a beautiful black and white portrait shot photographed by Eugen Rack in Celle, Germany

Black and white – a perfect contrast of the dog’s coat and the white flowers, photographed by Klára Lipertová in Žďár nad Sázavou, Czechia

Grumpy dog on a walk – taking a well-deserved break on a rock after splashing around, photographed by Zuzana Frankova in Langbathseen, Austria

Golden eyes – a portrait showing just how captivating a dog’s eyes can be, photographed by Carmen Saltnes Lopez

A dynamic duo – feeling on top of the world during their beach adventure, photographed by Julie Reme Torvik in Lista, Norway

The butterfly effect – a curious and gentle approach to a passing butterfly, photographed by Isabella Bodin in Stockholm, Sweden

A happy boy – a big smile from this pooch settling down after a good run around, photographed by Miroslav Pavlovič in Bratislava, Slovakia

Camera shy – a shy dog hides in the bushes, photographed by Anita Papp in Szombathely, Hungary

For more information about the CEWE Photo Award visit: https://cewephotoaward.com/ cewephotoaward-2023/en_gb/

