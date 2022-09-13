Hair Loss: Knowing The Possible Causes And What You Can Do To Treat It

If you’re experiencing hair loss, it’s important to know the possible causes and what you can do about it. There are many different reasons why people may lose their hair, from genetics to health conditions to stress. Fortunately, there are a number of treatments available for hair loss, from medication to surgery to home remedies. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the various causes of hair loss and the treatments available for each one.

1. Genetics

One of the most common causes of hair loss is genetics. If you have a family member who has experienced hair loss, you may be more likely to experience it yourself. There are a number of genetic conditions that can cause hair loss, such as male pattern baldness and female pattern baldness. If you think your hair loss may be due to genetics, talk to your doctor about your options. Additionally, there are a number of treatments available for genetic hair loss, including medication and surgery.

Male baldness

Male pattern baldness is the most common type of hair loss, affecting around 70% of men at some point in their lives. Male pattern baldness is caused by a combination of genetics and hormones. The good news is that there are a number of treatments available for male pattern baldness, from medication to surgery. If you’re concerned about your hair loss, talk to your doctor about your options.

Female baldness

Female pattern baldness is less common than male pattern baldness, but it still affects around 40% of women at some point in their lives. Female pattern baldness is also caused by a combination of genetics and hormones. There are a number of treatments available for female pattern baldness, including medication, surgery, and home remedies. If you’re concerned about your hair loss, talk to your doctor about your options.

2. Alopecia areata

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition that causes patchy hair loss. Alopecia areata affects around two percent of the population and can affect both men and women. There is no cure for alopecia areata, but there are a number of treatments available that can help improve the appearance of the hair. If you’re concerned about your hair loss, talk to your doctor about your options. This means that the person’s immune system attacks their hair follicles, which causes the hair to fall out in patches. The good news is that alopecia areata is not permanent, and the hair will usually grow back within a year. There are a number of treatments available for alopecia areata, including medication, surgery, and home remedies. If you’re concerned about your hair loss, talk to your doctor about your options.

3. Telogen effluvium

Telogen effluvium is a type of temporary hair loss that is caused by a change in the hair growth cycle. Telogen effluvium can be caused by a number of things, including stress, diet, and certain medications. Telogen effluvium usually causes thinning of the hair rather than complete hair loss. There is no cure for telogen effluvium, but it is usually temporary, and the hair will grow back within a few months. If you’re concerned about your hair loss, talk to your doctor about your options.

Top treatment solutions to fight hair loss

1. Hair Transplant:

A hair transplant is a surgical procedure to remove hair follicles from one part of the body and transplanted them to the bald area. This treatment is usually recommended for people with male pattern baldness or female pattern baldness. If you are in Canada, then make sure you explore the hair transplant procedures in Toronto and find what best fits your needs. It is worth knowing that a hair transplant is a surgery, so it has some risks like any other surgery such as infection, bleeding, and scarring. And this treatment is also expensive. The cost of a hair transplant varies depending on the number of grafts needed. It can range from $4000 – $15000.

If you’re considering a hair transplant, be sure to consult with a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon who has experience performing this procedure.

There are two types of hair transplant:

FUT (follicular unit transplantation)

FUT is the traditional hair transplant method, which involves taking a strip of skin from the back of the head and then transplanting it to the bald area. This method is usually more expensive than FUE because it requires a longer recovery time.

FUE (follicular unit extraction)

FUE is a newer hair transplant method that involves removing individual hair follicles from the back of the head and then transplanting them to the bald area. This method is less invasive than FUT and has a shorter recovery time.

Both methods are effective in treating hair loss, so it’s important to consult with your doctor to see which one is right for you.

2. Hair loss medication:

There are a number of medications that can be used to treat hair loss, including minoxidil (Rogaine) and finasteride (Propecia). Minoxidil is a topical solution that is applied to the scalp twice a day. It is approved for use in both men and women. Finasteride is a pill that is taken once a day. It is only approved for use in men. These medications can take up to six months to see results. For example, if you start taking finasteride today, you may not see results until six months from now.

Both minoxidil and finasteride are safe and effective treatments for hair loss. However, they do have some side effects. Minoxidil can cause scalp irritation. Finasteride can cause sexual side effects, such as impotence and decreased libido. If you experience any of these side effects, talk to your doctor about whether or not these medications are right for you.

3. Laser therapy:

Low-level laser therapy (LLLT) is a new treatment for hair loss. LLLT uses lasers to stimulate hair growth by increasing blood flow to the scalp. LLLT is safe, and effective, and does not have any side effects. There are a number of different devices that are FDA-approved for use in LLLT. These devices vary in price, so be sure to consult with your doctor to see which one is right for you.

If you’re considering LLLT, be sure to consult with a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon who has experience performing this procedure.

Hair loss can be a frustrating and emotionally difficult condition to deal with. However, there are a number of treatments available that can help. Talk to your doctor about your options to find the best treatment for you. Hopefully, this article has helped you better understand the possible causes of hair loss and what you can do to treat it.

