Top 40 UK Travel Experiences before turning 40

Brits have revealed the top 40 UK experiences everyone should do before turning 40 – including a night under Northumberland’s International Dark Sky Park, a road trip along Scotland’s Coast 500 and a visit to Birmingham’s Balti Triangle.

Climbing the basalt steps of the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, a trip to the Cornish Isles of Scilly and watching the headliner at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset also appear on the must-do list.

Other experiences include walking around the picturesque village of Portmeirion, Wales, and visiting Devon and Dorset’s stunning Jurassic Coast to discover prehistoric fossils.

The list for travellers to vote on was compiled by a group of travel experts, including Cassam Looch, from Culture Trip, Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), Darren Burn, founder of OutOfOfficeCom and TravelGay.com, wellness travel coach Dr Noreen Nguru and travel journalist Lisa Francesca Nand.

Before the big 4-O

The research of 2,000 adults aged 18-40 also found 84 per cent have many places they are 'yet to explore' in the UK.

And 56 per cent are keen to rectify this before they reach the big 4-O.

Says Travel expert Lisa Francesca Nand:

“A life well-lived is a life filled with experiences.

“Now more than ever, we’re all looking to invest in moments to create brilliant memories either solo or with friends and family, and travel is a key part of that – whether it’s getting back to nature, seeing amazing architecture, learning about new culture and history or just going on a fantastic road trip.”

The key motivation for wanting to travel around the UK was that they simply enjoy being outdoors (40 per cent). While a quarter want to explore destinations to tick them off their bucket list, and 22 per cent are keen on learning something new from their adventures.

Make the most of this summer

Unfortunately finances are a top barrier for making travel dreams a reality, with 34 per cent of adults saying cost is the key issue when choosing their travel experiences.

Others blame a lack of transport (26 per cent), inconsistent weather (20 per cent) and being too busy (18 per cent).

As a result, a quarter often end up travelling abroad as it is more affordable, while 29 per cent think it is more relaxing to leave the UK.

Despite the popularity of going abroad, 49 per cent will still consider booking a trip at home while saving money – with 53 per cent considering a staycation as good value.

It also emerged 53 per cent of those, polled via OnePoll, feel they have missed out on travel experiences due to financial problems.

