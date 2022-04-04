4 Wedding Accessories We Mustn’t Forget About

When it comes to wedding planning, there are a lot of details that go into making sure your day is perfect. From the dress to the catering, there are many things to think about! However, one often-overlooked detail is wedding accessories. These little extras can make a big difference in your overall look and feel on your big day. This blog post will discuss some of the essential wedding accessories you shouldn’t forget about!

A Veil

The first accessory you will need on your wedding day is a veil. A veil can complete your look and make you feel like a true bride. If you are unsure which veil to choose, we recommend talking to your bridal consultant or researching online. There are many different styles of veils to choose from, so it’s important to find one that compliments your dress and overall style.

If you are looking for a veil that is sure to make a statement, we recommend opting for a cathedral veil. These veils are very long and dramatic, and they will turn heads when you walk down the aisle! However, if you prefer something a little more understated, there are many beautiful shorter veils.

Jewellery

Your wedding day is the perfect opportunity to wear some beautiful jewellery. Whether you choose to wear a family heirloom or something new, pick pieces that complement your dress and make you feel like a million bucks! If you are wearing a strapless dress, we recommend opting for a necklace and earrings set. This will help to draw attention to your face and neckline. If you wear a dress with sleeves, you may want to go for a bracelet or anklet instead.

Regardless of what you choose to wear, be sure that your jewellery is not too heavy or uncomfortable. You will be wearing it all day, so you want to make sure it’s something you can dance and move around in!

Shoes

Your wedding shoes are another important accessory to consider. After all, you will be wearing them all day, and they need to be comfortable! If you have a destination wedding or a summer wedding, we recommend opting for a sandal or espadrille. These shoes are stylish and practical, and they won’t leave your feet feeling sore at the end of the night. If you are having a winter wedding, you may want to consider a boot or pump. These shoes will keep your feet warm and look great with your dress!

No matter what type of shoe you choose, break them in before the big day. Nothing is worse than uncomfortable shoes!

Cravats And Pocket Squares

These accessories are often overlooked, but they can make a difference in your overall look. For example, wedding cravats are a great way to add some colour or pattern to your outfit, and a pocket square can be used to add a pop of colour. If you are unsure about how to wear these accessories, we recommend talking to your groom or doing a quick search online. There are many different ways to style them, so you’re sure to find a look that you love!

There are many essential wedding accessories to consider. From the veil to the shoes, pick out items that make you feel comfortable and confident. Then, with a little bit of planning, you will have a perfect wedding day from head to toe!

