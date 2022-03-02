2 in 3 get mood boost helping the environment, claims research



A poll of 2,000 adults discovered they take pride when buying products that reduce their impact on the environment such as washing out tubs to reuse them or disposing of food waste in their very own compost bin.

Half also get a buzz from taking a ‘bag for life’ to the shops with them, while spirits are lifted for a third when ditching single-use wipes in favour of reusable ones.

While two in five are making more effort to visit zero waste shops to refill old bottles and pots with produce instead of buying it in packaging.

The study also found it works the other way as 19 per cent have felt ‘embarrassed’ when they put the wrong items in the recycling bin, while another 18 per cent even feel ashamed.

But half of adults are confused about what can and can’t be recycled.

As many as 52 per cent feel guilty about the number of plastic bottles they use that have a negative impact on the planet.

With the average household getting through seven plastic bottles a week, this amounts to 385 a year.

The research also found 41 per cent think the government should be doing more to make refilling as accessible as recycling. And one in five want to make refilling their products and pantries a priority for the year ahead.

In fact, 53 per cent would use ‘refill’ shops more if they had one closer to home, while more refillable stations in mainstream supermarkets would make 62 per cent more likely to reuse rather than recycle.

The research was commissioned by household cleaning brand Ecover to mark the launch of the Ecover Refillery – a reused petrol station fighting plastic waste with refills.

Says Tom Domen, Ecover’s global head of long-term innovation:

“A small change can make a big difference. The simple act of refilling a plastic bottle can make you feel good, while also reducing the amount of plastic waste sent to landfill.

“Which is why we urge you to choose to reuse and join the ‘refillution’ by opting for refillable, reusable household products you can use the packaging over and over and over.”

The Ecover Refillery will be open to the public for two days – 23rd March (10am – 7pm) and 24th March (9am – 7pm) at 69 Borough Road, London.

TOP 20 ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES TO PUT BRITS IN A GOOD MOOD

1. Taking a reusable bag shopping

2. Turning lights off when not in use

3. Reusing food leftovers

4. Washing out plastic containers and recycling them

5. Turning things off at the socket when not in use

6. Using a reusable water bottle

7. Turning down the heating/using the heating less often

8. Washing out packaging/ plastic bottles to reuse them

9. Cycling or walking instead of driving somewhere

10. Washing clothes at 30 degrees

11. Using a food container instead of clingfilm or foil

12. Using reusable cloths instead of single-use wipes

13. Eating less meat

14. Washing clothes less often

15. Disposing of food waste in compost

16. Upcycling or repairing items and clothes to give them a second life

17. Shopping for plastic packaging-free fruit and/or veg

18. Buying second-hand items

19. Buying eco-friendly products

20. Putting leftover food into a compost bin

