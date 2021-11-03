ShinyShiny: Facebook pulls facial recognition system

Netflix is launching its first games worldwide as it seeks to break into the game subscription market. Starting Tuesday, the company will roll out updates to its Netflix app on Android smartphones, showing what games are available for download. To begin with, five mobile games are included for Netflix subscribers. The company is promising more to come – with no adverts in the game and no in-app purchases like those common in other mobile games. Of the five games launching with the service, two are linked to the streaming giant’s popular Stranger Things series. BBC



Big change is coming to the Mini range, and sooner than you may think, as the brand begins its transition to become fully EV-focused in 2023. As well as aligning Mini to the environmentally-friendly mission statement of its BMW Group parent company, we’re hoping this big change to the model range will also bring back some of the magic that made previous Mini generations so lovable. This transformation will begin with an all-new electric Mini 3dr in 2023, designed from the ground-up as the centre of the new range. Mini has released images of a prototype model, and despite a familiar collection of retro-inspired design elements like the round headlights, floating roof and frameless glass, the vehicle confirms a few of the seismic changes to come. Evo