Vodafone launches Curve IoT Pet Tracker





Vodafone has introduced a new pet tracker pack to its IoT range. Called Curve, it comprises a smart GPS tracker and a new pet tracker clip.

The new pack, available now for £36 (connection fee starts from £3 per month on a 24-month contract), allows owners to securely attach the Curve tracker to their pet’s collar or harness so they can track them in real-time using the Vodafone Smart App.

With the Curve tracker, owners can keep tabs on their pets, get personalised alerts and store details of their favourite walks. Designed for the most adventurous of pets, the device is durable, compact and waterproof – with up to 7 days’ battery life. The pet tracker pack also includes a specially designed pet tracker clip with different sized adaptors to get the most comfortable and secure fit.

Using the built-in Vodafone Smart SIM, Curve utilises Vodafone’s network to track pets’ adventures and provide updates through the app. Curve combines GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity technologies to keep tabs on pets on or off the lead, even at a distance.

Within the Vodafone Smart App, Curve users can access two new pet features – Pet Walks, which logs past walks and their distances, and Pet Profiles, which stores information such as breed and characteristics. Existing Curve users can enjoy these features at no extra cost.

For added reassurance pet owners can use existing features to create zones in the app, like ‘Park’ or ‘Home’, so that when a pet enters or leaves these zones owners receive an alert on their phone. Users can also invite other family members and dog walkers to track their pet through the app.

The pet tracker pack is the latest extension of Curve, the smart GPS tracker, which has received five awards since launching in 2020, and forms part of Vodafone’s Designed & Connected range, which includes the Curve Bike light and GPS tracker and Neo, the smart kids watch developed in collaboration with Disney. Curve was most recently awarded Best Connected Consumer Device at the annual Global Mobile Awards at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021.

Says Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK:

“With pet ownership rocketing over the past year, it’s more important than ever to feel confident that your pet is kept safe. With the new Curve Pet Tracker you can keep track of your pet wherever they are. We’re continually developing our smart technology range, and hope this latest addition brings some added peace of mind for our customer’s pets.”

Curve Pet tracker pack includes: Curve, the smart GPS tracker + Pet tracker clip:

GPS tracking – follow your pet in real time via the Vodafone Smart App

Securely and comfortably attach the Curve to your pet’s collar and harness with the Pet tracker clip which includes 3 x adaptors for the perfect fit

Personalised alerts and Zones – create Zones in the app and know if your pet enters or leaves them

New pet features – Pet Walks, save walks you take and see the distance travelled and Pet Profile to store important information like breed and characteristics

Pet-proof and waterproof IP67 – the durable design suits the most adventurous of pets

Unlimited tracking with Vodafone Smart SIM – Curve uses four different tracking technologies – GPS, Wi-Fi, Cellular and Bluetooth to pinpoint location. Unlike Bluetooth-only trackers that have limited range, Curve has unlimited tracking and could be far away from your phone and still send updates, Works with iOS and Android.

Location history – see your pet’s favourite spots

Multi-user – invite family members and dog walkers to track your pet in the app

Up to 7 days battery life (usage dependent)

Available in two colours: Dove and Slate

