How to Find Old Friends Online



As you get older and life gets busier, you might end up losing touch with great friends you used to see or talk to all the time. This is something that commonly happens, especially as people start families or move away from the place where they grew up.

But, just because life inevitably brings changes, it doesn’t mean that you need to lose touch and never speak to an old friend ever again. Instead, you can use the power of the internet to reconnect with people.

Unlike the old days when this might have been more challenging, today’s online resources help make it a lot easier to find old friends surprisingly easily. Check out the tips below to see what we mean.

Use People Search Websites to Find Old Friends

One of the first and easiest steps you can take to find the contact information of an old friend is typing their full name into a people search website. These databases are free to use, and they host a lot of information on just about everyone. As long as your old friend did not opt out of having their information displayed on these websites, this might be the only thing you need to do to find their most recent contact information, such as their address and phone number.

Want to give it a try right now? Go to Nuwber and type in your own name to see the information that appears. Then, you can start searching for old friends the exact same way. This is really easy and quick, so it is definitely worth taking this route if you do not want to waste any time.

Head to Social Media to Find Old Friends

Another way to reconnect with people from your past is by going on social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Because so many people use these platforms to post about their lives and to stay connected to the people they care about, it is likely that you will be able to find your old friends with ease by taking this route as well.

Whichever platform you opt to try first, just type in the person’s name. If that doesn’t work, maybe try a nickname that they used to go by, as some people don’t like using their real name on social media for privacy reasons. Once you find them, you can request to connect with them, or you can see if they have posted their email address or phone number publicly and then use that to get in touch with them directly.

Perform a Quick Google Search to Find Old Friends

Finally, you can also do a quick search on the internet to find long lost friends. Type their full name into Google to see what appears. You might find people search websites, as discussed above, that are currently displaying helpful contact information, or you might find your friend’s social media accounts, personal website, or blog, all of which might give you the information you need to get in touch with them again.

There you have it: a few ways to reconnect with an old friend, regardless of how much time has passed. Isn’t it wonderful that, with the help of the internet, you don’t need to go on missing them or wondering how they are doing?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...