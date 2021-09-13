ShinyShiny tech roundup: Emirates launches first airline VR app for Oculus Rift



Customers can now experience Emirates’ Gamechanger First Class Suites, explore the airline’s signature A380 Onboard Lounge, or check out the cabin around their own seat from the comfort of their own home, on the Oculus Rift. Already available on emirates.com, via the Emirates app, and now on the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift users, Emirates claims it has taken the next step in its ambition to reach and engage audiences around the world with cutting-edge VR technology. Created in partnership with technology company Renacen, Emirates’ customers can navigate through Economy, Business and First Class cabins, explore their seats, as well as the Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa on the Emirates A380 using navigational hotspots. Emirates is working on an updated version featuring its Premium Economy cabin and latest A380 aircraft interiors. Tech Digest

Nintendo’s basic Switch model is now cheaper in the UK and mainland Europe by around £20. That makes it £259.99/€299.99, down from £279.99/€329.99. For comparison, the upcoming Switch OLED is set to launch at £309.99, while the Switch Lite is £199.99. Official pricing for the console has updated on Nintendo’s own store, though is not yet reflected on other retailers, such as Amazon. Nintendo Switch OLED arrives on 8th October alongside Metroid Dread. It boasts a slightly larger screen which has been upgraded to OLED, plus 64GB of internal storage, improved speakers and a wider adjustable stand. Eurogamer

The Royal Navy has unveiled a vision of what the British fleet could look like in the future, including an enormous flying drone station based in the stratosphere and an underwater flagship vessel. “In a future scenario if we find ourselves unable to compete traditionally in terms of mass, we must think differently if we are to regain operational advantage,” said Vice Admiral Nick Hine. “The young engineers who worked on this project are thinking radically and with real imagination and reflects how the Royal Navy is thinking too,” added the Royal Navy’s second most senior officer. Sky News

Impersonation scam cases more than doubled in the first half of 2021 to 33,115, a finance industry trade association has said. This led to criminals stealing £129.4 million through this type of fraud alone, according to UK Finance. In the same period last year, there were 14,947 impersonation scam cases which led to £57.9 million being stolen. UK Finance raised the alarm at the start of Take Five Week (September 13 to 17). The campaign urges people to stop to think, challenge requests from people, and protect themselves, for example by telling their bank and the police immediately, when asked for their information or money. Yahoo!

The Metropolitan Police commissioner has accused tech giants of making it harder to identify and stop terrorists. The tech giants’ focus on end-to-end encryption was making it “impossible in some cases” for the police to do their jobs, Dame Cressida Dick wrote in the Telegraph on Saturday. On Wednesday, Home Secretary Priti Patel launched a new fund for technologies to keep children safe. She also called on tech firms to put user safety before profits. But cyber-security experts have told the BBC that they are not sure the solutions the government wants are possible to build. BBC

Social media companies must not encrypt messages unless they can guarantee they can keep platforms free of illegal content, an inquiry has warned. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Social Media is calling for companies to step up and do more to protect children from online grooming and sexual abuse. It launched its inquiry into the “disturbing” rise of so-called “self-generated” child sexual abuse material last November. The cross-party MPs say the Home Office must review legislation to ensure it is as easy as possible for children to have their images removed from the internet. Yahoo!

