Navigate around dog poo with the new Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner



Robotic vacuum cleaner company iRobot has announced a new model. Powered by what the company calls iRobot Genius 3.0, and featuring PrecisionVision Navigation, the Roomba j7+ is designed to get smarter with each use.

The robot learns how best to navigate your floors, remembering specific rooms and certain furniture, to clean where it’s most needed. It can also start cleaning automatically when you leave home and stop when you return. The Roomba j7+ takes the time to understand your cleaning preferences, learning your cleaning rules, asking for and responding to feedback, and remembering how to react in the future.

If you drop your charging cord on the floor in the living room, the Roomba j7+ will see it and avoid it. And if your new puppy left a “surprise” in the hallway, the Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to detect and manoeuvre around it. This robot is even backed by the Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P.), where iRobot will replace any Roomba j7+ that doesn’t avoid solid pet waste!

With the ability to identify and anticipate walls and furniture, it is also able to slow its approach for a gentle clean around objects and along edges, claims the company.

Says Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot:

“Smart home products often fail to live up to consumer expectations when they lack the context of the home, cannot learn independently and require complex programming for basic functionality.

“We understand home environments and lifestyles are unique and that it’s important to offer intelligent, simple-to-use products that more thoughtfully work within the boundaries of house rules set by the user.

Available across iRobot’s portfolio of robot vacuums and mops, iRobot Genius extends the company’s line up of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and personalised cleaning experiences.

The Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal is available for purchase immediately in the U.K. starting at £899.99.

