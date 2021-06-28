ShinyShiny tech round up: Apple products should be kept away from ‘medical devices’



Apple has listed products it says should be kept a “safe distance” away from medical devices like pacemakers and implanted defibrillators. The list includes iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch and MacBook Pro. Many consumer-electronic devices contain components, such as magnets, which can interfere with medical devices. The BBC has asked for comment from Apple, which has promoted heart health as a feature of its products. Some Apple Watches can take an electrocardiogram test that records the timing and strength of the electrical signals that make the heart beat. But the current notice warns of risks from components in some products. “Under certain conditions, magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices,” Apple wrote. For example, it noted, “implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact”.

Without any fanfare or an official announcement, Lenovo has unveiled the successor to its Google-powered Smart Clock – quietly allowing the Smart Clock 2 to slip into the world’s collective consciousness by way of a product page. Marked as ‘coming soon’ on Lenovo’s official US site, the second generation of Smart Clock presents a reinvented shape, improved speaker design, new (but separate) charging dock accessory, and a 4-inch display that appears to be the same as its predecessor, although we don’t yet have any details on its resolution. Based on Lenovo’s language in its disclaimers – “wireless charging dock may be sold separately” and “requires the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 to be docked (select models) to use charging base” – we suspect that the Smart Clock 2 will be sold both as a standalone unit, and with the charging dock as a bundle. Tech Radar

A major wireless technology trade fair kicked off in Barcelona on Monday with scaled-back attendance and beefed-up health and safety measures, changes that reflect the new reality for industry conventions in the post-pandemic era. Mobile World Congress was cancelled at the last minute last year because of COVID-19 concerns. Its 2021 revival makes it one of the few big trade shows to attempt a comeback even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer in many parts of the world. The show, known as MWC, is typically a glitzy and well-attended affair, with tech and telecom companies setting up elaborate pavilions to unveil the latest mobile devices, entertain clients and lobby government officials. But this year, the world’s biggest mobile industry trade show is likely to be a shadow of its former self. AP News

Elon Musk’s mother Maye has posted a picture of the Tesla and SpaceX tycoon as a baby as he celebrates his 50th birthday. Elon Musk, who was born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1971, has become one of the wealthiest people in the world thanks to the value of his electric car company Tesla. He has an estimated net worth of around $184bn (£132bn). His fans are suggesting celebrating his birthday by trying to drive up the price of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin to $0.50. Earlier this year Dogecoin surged to a record valuation, partially driven by Mr Musk, and is now valued at approximately £0.18 per coin. Sky News

England’s players don’t need to be told about the abuse they receive online. They’ve been speaking publicly about it for years. In 2021 the issue has come to a head, with the game’s governing bodies uniting behind the players and calling repeatedly for tougher action, from both government and, especially, tech companies. What the Guardian’s research into the abuse directed at players during the current European Championship shows is just how commonplace it is. Analysis of thousands of messages did reveal clear racist content of the type that rightly has made headlines when directed at Premier League players previously. But it also uncovered a persistent pulse of anger targeted at both players and the manager, Gareth Southgate. Guardian