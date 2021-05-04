Water Is Life: The Benefits of Water for Weight Loss



For the human body, water is a source of energy and a conductor of nutrients. It affects everything in the body – from brain activity to the skin that protects us from exposure to harmful substances. At the same time, it is also a great helper in the process of losing weight. How so, you ask?

After all, many of you have heard that when removing water from the body, a person loses unnecessary kilograms.

What’s the secret? Why drink water to lose weight? It’s no secret that a person mainly consists of water and a lack of fluid in the body can lead to metabolic disorders. Thus, the diet of those wishing to gain a slim figure should contain a sufficient amount of clean drinking water.

Important: the average adult in 70% of cases does not drink even half of the required daily allowance, despite the fact that for the proper functioning of our body, it is necessary on average to drink 2 liters of water per day.

How Does Water Help Our Body Fight Excess Weight? Consider a Few Scientific Facts:

In the aquatic environment, protein synthesis and the breakdown of fats in the body take place. Water also has a positive effect on the condition of the skin, supplies hair follicles and nail plates with minerals and nutrients. If water intake is insufficient, the described processes slow down, a person begins to gain excess weight, the skin loses its tone, and nails and hair from a lack of moisture in the body become dry and brittle.

Water perfectly helps to remove toxins and toxins (breakdown products of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates) from the body, thereby cleansing it.

It often happens that when a feeling of hunger occurs, a person satisfies it with a snack or a full meal. But in fact, when a slight feeling of hunger appears, drink a glass of plain water at room temperature, the feeling of hunger is often imaginary and the body simply does not have enough moisture.

A glass of water after sleep restores the body. Before going to bed it helps relieve fatigue and fall asleep faster. Before meals it will help you not eat too much and speed up your metabolism.

If you suddenly find with horror that the body begins to swell in the evening or after sleep, then do not rush to limit yourself in drinking water. Excess fluid, which needs to be disposed of, arises in the body for other reasons – for example, a sedentary lifestyle, bad habits, unhealthy diet, hormonal changes, or excessive consumption of salty foods.

It is necessary to accustom the body to the systematic consumption of the required amount of drinking water gradually, every day increasing the volume of consumption by 250 ml. The main thing is not to overdo it, fanatically drinking 5 liters of water a day. You will not only exclude the benefits from its consumption but also flush out all the useful minerals from the body.

Fans of bright taste sensations, who want to give plain water a rich aroma and make it even more useful, can add fresh berries or fruits to the carafe of water: this will enrich the water with vitamins and minerals, and also add pleasant summer notes to the drink.

