What Brits want in their Dream Home – Ensuite bathroom tops list!



Brits ‘dream home’ requirements include ‘mundane’ amenities like an en-suite bathroom ahead of top-of-the-range extras such as a home cinema or a swimming pool.

En-suites topped the list of what we would have in our ‘money-no-object home’, with walk in wardrobes coming in second. Simply having more natural light was third on the list, followed by a summer house in the garden and a bigger kitchen.

Just one in three adults would opt for a swimming pool – indoors or outdoors – in their dream home. And only 22 per cent would want it to come equipped with a state-of-the-art gym.

Despite having low expectations, only 18 per cent of respondents believe they currently live in their ‘dream home’.

Another 64 per cent don’t think they’ll ever make it to dream home status, as 75 per cent blame a lack of money and 13 per cent simply don’t think they’d ever find the perfect property. But three in 10 say fantasising about their dream home is one of their ‘go to’ daydreams, spending an average of 14 minutes a day imagining an upgraded living space.

