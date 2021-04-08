Tesco reaches half a million EV charges at supermarkets

Tesco’s electric car charging network has hit 500,000 charges – providing more than 10 million miles of complimentary carbon neutral motoring, the supermarket claims.

In partnership with Volkswagen and Pod Point, Tesco is installing free charging points at 600 supermarkets around the UK as part of its commitment to improving electric car charging infrastructure. The partnership has now provided its 500,000th free top-up – and during this period three million kWh of free, carbon-neutral electricity has been given out, claims Tesco.

This is enough power to drive a new all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV around 10.4 million miles.Based on the average new petrol or diesel car sold in the UK, the scheme has reduced carbon emissions by approximately 2,120 tonnes – the same as more than 2,770 acres of forest will manage in a year.

The announcement was welcomed by Transport Secretary and EV owner Grant Shapps, who said:

“As we accelerate towards a cleaner and greener transport future, it’s great to see one of Britain’s most iconic household names leading the way with electric vehicle charge points.

“In the time it takes to pick up the groceries, drivers up and down the country can now quickly and easily charge their cars and with £2.5bn of government support to encourage their take-up, there has never been a better time to switch to an EV.”

Adds Tony Hoggett, chief operating officer at Tesco:

“We are committed to reducing carbon emissions in all our operations and aim to be carbon neutral in the UK 2035.

“As part of this we want to encourage our customers to play their part with the rollout of free-to-use EV chargers to 600 of our stores.

“Providing customers with charging points offers them a sustainable choice and giving them the opportunity to charge their car for free while they shop is a little help to make this easier.”

The Tesco Extra in Slough has been the busiest supermarket for free charging – with the sockets used more than 10,000 times. It finished ahead of Tesco supermarkets in Stourbridge, Crawley, Altrincham and Bromley by Bow in the top five.