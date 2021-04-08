It’s official – pets have positive effect on our health!



Pet owners feel their pets have a positive effect on their overall wellbeing, making them feel more content and relaxed.

A poll of pet owners found their four-legged friends have a positive impact on their health (94 per cent), making them feel happier (89 per cent) and calmer (50 per cent).

Nearly half also enjoy the unconditional love their pets provide (45 per cent), while 34 per cent feel their wellbeing is improved as pets help encourage them to get outside every day (34 per cent).

The poll also revealed that the ability to make them smile (65 per cent) and cheer them up (56 per cent) are among the things that owners love about their pets, in addition to being able to pet them (55 per cent).

Further to this, those polled revealed they will spend 87 minutes relaxing with their pets, 34 minutes chatting with them and nearly half an hour (26 minutes) playing together during a typical day.

On top of that, an average of 33 minutes is spent exercising with their furry friend, with more than half believing they exercise more than they would without their pet’s influence.

Additionally, 47 per cent of pet owners said they have made new human friends as a direct result of their pets.

The M&S Bank Pet Insurance research, commissioned for National Pet Month (April 1 – May 3), also found that furry friends bring joy to their owners on a day-to-day basis by providing companionship and being a source of laughter.

And one in five (18 per cent) credit their pets with helping them to meet new people (18 per cent).

As a result, 89 per cent of those polled consider their pet to be a key member of the family.

However, 44 per cent don’t have insurance to help cover the cost of treatment should their beloved companion become ill or injured.

Reasons for not taking out pet insurance included seeing it as an unnecessary expense (32 per cent), not feeling they need it (21 per cent) and simply not getting around to purchasing it (13 per cent).

TOP 10 WAYS OWNERS SAY THEIR PET IMPROVES THEIR WELLBEING:

1. They make me feel happier

2. Offer me companionship

3. Make me laugh

4. They make me feel calmer

5. Help take my mind off things

6. Know they love me unconditionally

7. Bring positivity to my life

8. Help me get outside every day

9. Help me appreciate the small things in life

10. Help me stick to a daily routine

TOP 20 THINGS OWNERS LOVE ABOUT THEIR PETS:

1. Make you smile

2. Companionship

3. They always cheer you up

4. Being able to pet and stroke them

5. They are very loyal

6. Being greeted upon returning home

7. Their unwavering love for you

8. Relaxing together e.g. watching TV together

9. Playing with them every day

10. Unbridled affection

11. Enjoying daily walks with them

12. Helping you switch off

13. Provide you with a routine

14. Help to keep you fit

15. They motivate you

16. Make you feel safe

17. Help get you up in the morning

18. They understand you

19. You can confide in them

20. Act as a great listener

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...