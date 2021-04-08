UK Government anounces £18 million for cycle training



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today (Friday 9 April) announced £18m for cycle training to ensure children and their families have the confidence to choose active travel, with the Government aiming to encourage everyone to walk or cycle wherever possible.

The funding, which is managed by The Bikeability Trust charity, will go toward delivering high-quality, practical, on-road cycle training as a modern-day equivalent of the ‘Cycling Proficiency’ scheme many parents will themselves have undertaken during their school days.

Bikeability goes beyond the playground, teaching children to cycle safely on modern roads. At different levels, children learn to:

Develop early cycle handling and awareness skills (Bikeability Balance)

Master pedalling (Bikeability Learn to Ride)

Prepare for on-road cycling (Level 1)

(Level 1) Cycle on single-lane roads and simple junctions (Level 2)

Handle busier streets, complex junctions and roundabouts (Level 3)

For families looking to improve their confidence cycling together, local authorities can offer bespoke Bikeability Family training sessions with an instructor, to help them feel confident in a range of scenarios, from a weekend ride to commuting and taking the children to school.

Says Transport Secretary Grant Shapps:

“Cycling is a fun and healthy way for pupils to get to school, and we want as many as possible to make it their choice of transport. With social distancing still a necessity, the more people who walk or cycle, the more we can ease pressure on public transport as people return to normal life.

“But we know not all children, or parents, feel bike-confident. Today’s funding will kick-start our plans to provide Bikeability training to all children by 2025, giving the next generation of cyclists a life-skill and the confidence they need to choose a more active way to travel.”

Since its launch in 2006, more than 3.5 million children have taken part in Bikeability training, learning basic cycle handling skills, assessing risks and how to ride safely and confidently on the road.

Adds Emily Cherry, Executive Director, Bikeability Trust:

“The commitment of Government to fund Bikeability in this next year is hugely welcomed as we seek to ensure that every child can access cycling as a life skill by 2025. This record investment will allow us to reach more children and, importantly, their families too, as a result of additional funding for our Family module.”

