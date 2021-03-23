What are some of the top gadgets in 2021?



SMARTPHONE: APPLE IPHONE 12

Are you a PC or a Mac? It’s that old advert from around a decade ago, but the sentiment has never changed. People still divide themselves into separate technology camps and insist their choices are superior. Who knows, maybe they’re right, certainly every product has its strengths and weaknesses.

Still, in 2021, it will be the Apple iPhone that’s once again on top. The iPhone 12 is the latest edition to Apple’s iPhone range and it delivers excellent value at an excellent price. Aficionados of the iPhone will be familiar with its slick integrated software, but with a bigger screen, wider design and superior camera for a sub £800 price it’s hard to see past.

THE FITBIT CHARGE 4 FITNESS TRACKER

How is your fitness routine these days? Are you managing to keep up with the resolutions you set yourself back in January or have things changed since then? If they have changed and you’ve found yourself off the pace why not use springtime as an opportunity to get back on track? What better way to do that than by using the latest Fitbit Tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is lighter and slider than previous models, it also has a better battery life offering you a full seven days of battery life before it needs recharging. This gadget has GPS built-in and features heart rate tracking to give you information on your vitals when you need it. With so much tech and features pack into such a convenient band, it’s no wonder the Fitbit 4 is a leading gadget of 2021.

SONY WH-1000XM4 HEADPHONES

There are two types of people in this world, those who wear in ear headphones and those who prefer them over the ears. It’s a personal choice really, but if you want the best noise-cancelling experience it’s got to be the over the ear style, and if you go for these there’s only one choice in 2021. That’s the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.

These headphones sit at the tip of the list of headphone gadgets this year for a reason. They provide a best in class noise-cancelling experience for a very competitive price. There is nothing new or progressive about this product, it simply uses the best available technology and with some slight tweaks delivers a solid all-round product. They are also extremely comfy.

PELOTON EXERCISE BIKE

The beginning of 2021 has been much like the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2020. That means lockdown life. There is always some light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel seems to get longer all the time. As more people realise this, it has prompted an increase in home exercise equipment so you need to know what exercise bike is best to invest in.

You won’t go far wrong with the Peloton Bike, it’s a choice of home exercise bike that won’t let you down for years to come. At the moment this exercise bike is leading the market for its integrated technology, its inbuilt lessons and programs, and its size and weight. The bike is not the cheapest on the market coming in at around £2,295, but you certainly get what you pay for.

DELL XPS 14 LAPTOP

The post-pandemic world is set to be quite different from the one we knew before. Some analysts suggest that the world has accelerated by around five years due to global events meaning there will be lots more home working and lots more technology at our fingertips. With that in mind, why not invest in a leading laptop and a winning Web hosting service like hosting.co.uk for the coming years?

The Dell XPS is one laptop you don’t want to miss, especially if you want to invest in one for the future. At the moment the Dell XPS leads the market for its size, power and price. The product is light and neat enough to fit into a bag for mobile working but also powerful enough to handle a heavy workload: it comes in at £999.

LOGITECH C920s WEBCAM

As spring begins in 2021 it’s time to get with the program and tool up for the coming months and years. That’s right, the world has gone digital like never before and with so many advantages it’s hard to see things ever returning to what is sometimes called ‘normal’. Once you equip yourself with an excellent laptop it’s time to think about webcams.

A good webcam is important for both business and personal use. You need to ensure your friends and clients get the best impression of your professional home office set up. The Logitech C920 is an obvious choice when it comes to bang for your buck. It offers exceptional image quality and peerless sound quality. It also offers a privacy cover when not in use.

UE MEGABOOM 3 BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

Spending so much time in your home you need to have the sound quality to provide the best possible experience. Why settle for substandard tech at a time like this? These days most people choose a Bluetooth speaker for their home or office. It might not give you a full range of sound for music purists but they connect easily and provide excellent performance.

If you want a Bluetooth speaker you can rely on, consider investing in the UE Megaboom 3. This gadget balances excellent sound quality with extended battery life meaning you don’t have to think about charging it for around 20 hours. It also daisy chains easily with other devices.

SAUCONY ENDORPHIN SPEED RUNNING SHOES

Finally one of the least techy gadgets on the list, but a gadget nonetheless. This running shoe uses special prints technology in the midsole to assist runners heel to front. Not only that, the shoe offers excellent reliability, durability, and performance. If you need a running shoe you can rely on this summer for your lockdown exercises, treat yourself to this market-leading running shoe that also delivers on price.

