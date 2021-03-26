Top 50 most re-watched box sets – Line of Duty tops list



Line of Duty, Friends and Only Fools and Horses are among the most re-watched box sets of the last 12 months.

The top 50 binge-watched TV series during lockdown also included Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey, according to a study of 2,000 adults. Breaking Bad, Killing Eve and The Crown also proved popular as 64 per cent of viewers say they have watched more box sets over the last year than ever before.

And while 6:30pm was the peak time to binge-watch TV, one-quarter of adults admitted they had tuned in to their favourite show before 11am.

The findings are supported by figures released by Vodafone which show a huge increase in the amount of streaming and downloading during the pandemic, with re-bingeing box sets being one of the main drivers.

During the lockdown, which started on 23 March 2020, there was a 40 per cent increase in internet data usage, driven by schools shutting and adults moving to home-working.

And whereas the first major increase in internet traffic pre-pandemic would usually occur at 3.30pm when children returned from school, the first major increase in usage now starts from 10am.

Says Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone, which has launched its new Pro Broadband service:

“This study shows how we have enjoyed re-watching box sets and our favourite TV shows, and that some of us are no longer restricting box set bingeing to evenings.

“It seems many of us are quite happy to settle down to a couple of hours in front of the TV during the daytime if work allows.

It also emerged eight in 10 adults absolutely love a good box set. And six in 10 even said that that spending hours in front of their favourites has helped them get through the various restrictions of the pandemic – with four episodes in a row being the most they are likely to watch.

Three in 10 of those polled via OnePoll even admitted to guiltily watching their favourite shows during the daytime – when they should have been working.

Concludes Vodafone’s Max Taylor:

“Over the past year, the way we use our home broadband has changed significantly, with more use due to the demands of home and school working.

“In addition to that, the need for online entertainment has been at its highest ever – whether that’s tuning into box sets, Premier League matches, or gaming updates for the likes of the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

“Families now want guaranteed WiFi in every room, and pricing that isn’t eye-wateringly expensive, given the fact many are having to tighten their purse strings to cope with recent events.”

TOP 50 RE-WATCHED BOX SETS

1. Line of Duty

2. Game of Thrones

3. Friends

4. Breaking Bad

5. The Crown

6. Peaky Blinders

7. Killing Eve

8. Only Fools and Horses

9. Luther

10. The Walking Dead

11. Schitt’s Creek

12. Downton Abbey

13. Sherlock

14. The Office (UK)

15. Dexter

16. Prison Break

17. The Office (US)

18. Star Trek

19. 24

20. The Mandalorian

21. Lost

22. Fleabag

23. Orange is the New Black

24. The X-Files

25. The Simpsons

26. Ozark

27. Better Call Saul

28. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

29. Sons of Anarchy

30. The Sopranos

31. Gossip Girl

32. Desperate Housewives

33. Mad Men

34. This is England

35. Big Little Lies

36. Futurama

37. Bates Motel

38. The West Wing

39. Battlestar Galactica

40. The Wire

41. One Tree Hill

42. Six Feet Under

43. Twin Peaks

44. The OC

45. Always Sunny in Philadelphia

46. Queer Eye

47. Curb Your Enthusiasm

48. Dawson’s Creek

49. Will and Grace

50. Golden Girls

