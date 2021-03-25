How to boost your energy as pandemic leaves us exhausted



Brits spend the equivalent of nearly 12 years of their lives feeling tired and lacking in energy, relying on caffeine and sugary snacks to get them through the day.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed the pandemic has worn us out, with 45 per cent feeling more tired since it began. This is felt the most among 18–24-year-olds with 68 per cent more fatigued than usual.

The average adult spends three-and-a-half hours a day feeling lethargic – amounting to more than 100,000 hours over a lifetime. This is blamed on poor sleep (55 per cent) and being stuck inside (36 per cent).

As a result, more than four in 10 are worried about how they will have the energy to cope with life’s daily demands when they get back to normal.

But to get themselves through the day, the research conducted by California Almonds, revealed almost four in 10 have four or more coffees – while a third have four or more sugary snacks to get an energy boost.

Only one in five believe nuts, such as almonds, will give you an energy boost.

The study also found just one per cent of respondents claim to NEVER feel tired during the day, with 11 per cent “rarely” experiencing sluggishness.

But when they are worn out, 42 per cent of those polled via OnePoll struggle to concentrate, 28 per cent find completing household tasks hard and 15 per cent have problems communicating.

Says nutritionist Rob Hobson said: “While coffee and sweet treats provide a quick hit, they also cause sugar ‘crashes’ which can leave you feeling more sluggish than before.

“Steer clear of foods that are high in sugar and instead choose foods like almonds that contain protein, fibre and fat which deliver a slow release of sustained energy that lasts hours.

“Food is our main source of fuel and eating more mindfully and making smart snacking choices can make a significant difference to your energy levels in the long term.

“Sustained energy sources last for longer periods of time because they are digested slower, slowly releasing the energy we need to keep us going.

“Almonds are a good example – they contain plant protein, healthy fats plus fibre and have been found to help curb hunger and reduce the potential for making unhealthy food choices later in the day.”

ROB HOBSON’S TOP TIPS FOR IMPROVING EMOTIONAL, PHYSICAL AND MENTAL ENERGY:

Mindset Matters: Start by creating the right mindset, focusing on the positives – like the easing of lockdown – and use this as a goal to reboot your energy levels.

Let the Sun in: Sunlight emits short-wavelength blue light which can help to stimulate the brain and make you feel more awake, so it’s important to have exposure to sunlight.

Natural nutrients: Try to plan your meals using foods in their natural state to get the most out of every mouthful and glean a rich supply of nutrients from your diet to keep you feeling your best.

Ditch the Downers: Switch up the sugar for fibre rich foods which metabolise slowly resulting in more even blood sugar levels.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...